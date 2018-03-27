Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Available Now Alongside Epic New Trailer

The Injustice 2 Legendary Edition is finally here and brings with it not only the entire roster, including all 10 DLC fighters (Ninja Turtles, anyone?), but it also comes packing a pretty sweet gear bunch too with new skins for these iconic heroes.

The latest trailer to drop for the popular fighter shows off what newcomers can expect from the high-intensity title. What better way to plop down for some game-age than with an inspiring game video to get you pumped and ready for the fight!

Videos by ComicBook.com

All downloadable playable characters: Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Premiere skins available from the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition including Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, Grid and Black Lightning each with unique looks, voices, and dialogue.

Increased level cap, new gear, level 30 augments, and an expanded tutorial system.

“As reminder, the new level cap, new Gear, expanded tutorials, and Level 30 augments will be available to all players when Injustice2 – Legendary Edition is released.”

We’ve gotten a few looks at the new legendary gear this past week, including Scarecrow and Hellboy, and now players can see them firsthand themselves. Injustice 2 first released back in 2017 and was instantly met with high praise from fans of NetherRealm Studios. The blend of Mortal Kombat and DC Comics characters was effortless and well exceeded fan expectations since the first first title released back in 2013.

Are you ready to get started in on your own action? Injustice 2, and the Legendary Edition, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In other Injustice 2 happenings, did you check out some of the behind the scenes footage about creating this game? The team went through some insane lengths to ensure that the animations were spot on! Overall, that hard work definitely paid off. The animations were fluid, the pairing was gorgeous and the game was universally seen as a success. You can learn more about the extensive process right here while we wait for the Legendary Edition to drop later this month!