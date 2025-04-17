Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Metacritic Score Revealed

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally available on the PlayStation 5 having finished its Xbox console exclusivity. Not only that, but reviews have rolled in and to no one’s surprise, the game has scored great across the board. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently sitting at 88/100 on Metacritic, even higher than its scores on Xbox and PC. With multiple updates since its initial release, it isn’t surprising to see these improved scores. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has proven to be one of the biggest games of 2024 and continues to impress well into 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been praised for its gameplay and for capturing the true spirit of the Indiana Jones films. Harrison Ford, known for playing Indiana Jones, similarly praised Troy Baker’s performance of Indy. Baker’s outstanding portrayal of the famed archeologist is just one of the many reasons why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have scored so well.

Other praise comes for its villain, Emmerich Voss, whom many consider to be one of the best among all Jones’ antagonists. The stunning set pieces, thrilling adventure, complex puzzles, and of course, punching Nazis also contribute to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s acclaim.

Indiana Jones fans can look forward to more updates as Bethesda and MachineGames continue to patch and improve Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. DLC has been confirmed to be in the works, continuing Jones’ adventure, but no release date has been set for this. Plans of more Indiana Jones games have also been rumored to be happening.

Are you playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation 5?