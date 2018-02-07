Injustice 2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stream: Watch Live Here

Ever since the confirmation of the characters late last year, we’ve been dying to see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action in Injustice 2, dreaming about how they’d fare against the likes of Hellboy, Swamp Thing and other competitors within the game.

We’re very close to getting that wish, as a new trailer for the game has indicated that we’ll be able to play them on February 13 (for Fighter Pack 3 or Ultimate Edition purchasers, February 20 for everyone else). And if you still don’t feel like waiting, you can actually catch the previously announced Watchtower live stream in the window above, so you can see how well they play!

The live stream is set to start in 15 minutes, at 4 PM EDT, and you can watch it in the embedded window below, or at this link. The team hasn’t noted just how long the live stream will last, but, judging by the past, we should see at least a good half hour of the Ninja Turtles in action, seeing how they fare with their team-up tactics.

Details about how the characters can be used should also be revealed, although Ed Boon previously hinted at their selection system a bit earlier today, in which you can choose your favorite Turtle right off the bat, and then call upon your brothers to lend a hand. We should see more of this in action as the live stream goes on above.

There may also be other questions answered, like what happens if two players select the Ninja Turtles, and how their secondary skins vary; as well as what can be expected in terms of unlockable gear. Like, for instance, can we actually earn some pizza to call our own? It sounds silly, but it could be quite the helpful power-up during a match.

Whatever the case, the live stream is on, and you can catch the action above to see what the team at Netherrealm has in mind for our well-shelled heroes. And then you can play them for yourself in the Fighter Pack 3, which can either be purchased individually or as part of the Season Pass or Ultimate Edition for the game. Cowabunga!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.