Latest Injustice 2 Patch Tackles Fighter Buffs, a Hellboy Nerf, and More

The latest patch for Injustice 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and it brings with it several buffs, a few nerfs, and a lot of character balancing.
Aquaman gets a combo swap, Supergirl gets a little slower, Starfire gets a little faster, and more coming to the popular fighter by NetherRealm. With more and more being revealed about the upcoming fighter pack, now is the perfect time to tackle a few of the issues players are reporting in-game with their favourite fighters.
Below are the full patch notes available for Injustice 2.
Hellboy
- Meter build nerf (does less damage & takes more damage)
Sub-Zero
- Buff Jump 2 better hit box, cross up J2 easier
- Ice Blast is faster (MB also)
- B+1, 1, D+3 Now safe on block.
Cyborg
- Air Drone (Character Power) has less recovery
Catwoman
- Less damage (more damage scaling)
- Back+3 is slower and less range
- 1, Forward*, 2 Overhead (Now negative on block)
- Changed Catwoman’s 3, 3, B2 string so that the person doesn’t bounce into the air
Green Lantern
- Combo damage scaling adjusted on 3 moves (more damage) Buff
- Lantern Bomb – Reg is safe and MB is plus on block
Gorilla Grodd
- Easier cancels – Back, back, forward, forward or flip stance button or 2+1+3 to cancel out
- 2,2,3 (had 3 gaps now only gap in the 3rd hit – also safe on block)
- Mind Control faster so it actually combos
- Back+2 is neutral now instead of plus (nerf)
Poison Ivy
- MB Forward, down, forward 2 (Plus on block but has a gap)
- Down+1 improved (better hit box)
- MB vine swing been adjusted (no gap until the last hit – cleaned up)
- Ground Vines do significantly more damage
Starfire
- Buff her walk speed (faster)
- Buff her Forward+2 (second hit does more damage & She can now grab on block or whiff)
- She can now do Down+1 background bounce
Supergirl
- Down+1 is now 9 frames (slightly slower)
- Walking lasers Character power now takes 1 bar of meter
- 1,1,2 Block stun is slightly more negative
- String Laser is no longer plus on block
Aquaman
- Trident Scoop reg scoop now switches opponent Instead of pushing away (MB leads to a combo)
- Down,Back, 1 (safe on block and easier to combo off of)
Black Adam
- 3 more frames of recovery for character power
Bane
- Mercenary Elbow recovers faster
Raiden
- Raiden’s D1 connects into BGB
- Shocker Character Power is now safe on block
- 2,1, D+3 Push opponent away less on hit (can cancel for bigger damage)
(via Reddit)