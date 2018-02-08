Latest Injustice 2 Patch Tackles Fighter Buffs, a Hellboy Nerf, and More

The latest patch for Injustice 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and it brings with it several buffs, a few nerfs, and a lot of character balancing.

Aquaman gets a combo swap, Supergirl gets a little slower, Starfire gets a little faster, and more coming to the popular fighter by NetherRealm. With more and more being revealed about the upcoming fighter pack, now is the perfect time to tackle a few of the issues players are reporting in-game with their favourite fighters.

Below are the full patch notes available for Injustice 2.

Hellboy

Meter build nerf (does less damage & takes more damage)

Sub-Zero

Buff Jump 2 better hit box, cross up J2 easier

Ice Blast is faster (MB also)

B+1, 1, D+3 Now safe on block.

Cyborg

Air Drone (Character Power) has less recovery

Catwoman

Less damage (more damage scaling)

Back+3 is slower and less range

1, Forward*, 2 Overhead (Now negative on block)

Changed Catwoman’s 3, 3, B2 string so that the person doesn’t bounce into the air

Green Lantern

Combo damage scaling adjusted on 3 moves (more damage) Buff

Lantern Bomb – Reg is safe and MB is plus on block

Gorilla Grodd

Easier cancels – Back, back, forward, forward or flip stance button or 2+1+3 to cancel out

2,2,3 (had 3 gaps now only gap in the 3rd hit – also safe on block)

Mind Control faster so it actually combos

Back+2 is neutral now instead of plus (nerf)

Poison Ivy

MB Forward, down, forward 2 (Plus on block but has a gap)

Down+1 improved (better hit box)

MB vine swing been adjusted (no gap until the last hit – cleaned up)

Ground Vines do significantly more damage

Starfire

Buff her walk speed (faster)

Buff her Forward+2 (second hit does more damage & She can now grab on block or whiff)

She can now do Down+1 background bounce

Supergirl

Down+1 is now 9 frames (slightly slower)

Walking lasers Character power now takes 1 bar of meter

1,1,2 Block stun is slightly more negative

String Laser is no longer plus on block

Aquaman

Trident Scoop reg scoop now switches opponent Instead of pushing away (MB leads to a combo)

Down,Back, 1 (safe on block and easier to combo off of)

Black Adam

3 more frames of recovery for character power

Bane

Mercenary Elbow recovers faster

Raiden

Raiden’s D1 connects into BGB

Shocker Character Power is now safe on block

2,1, D+3 Push opponent away less on hit (can cancel for bigger damage)

(via Reddit)