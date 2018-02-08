Gaming

Latest Injustice 2 Patch Tackles Fighter Buffs, a Hellboy Nerf, and More

The latest patch for Injustice 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and it brings with it several buffs, a few nerfs, and a lot of character balancing.

Aquaman gets a combo swap, Supergirl gets a little slower, Starfire gets a little faster, and more coming to the popular fighter by NetherRealm. With more and more being revealed about the upcoming fighter pack, now is the perfect time to tackle a few of the issues players are reporting in-game with their favourite fighters.

Below are the full patch notes available for Injustice 2.

Hellboy

  • Meter build nerf (does less damage & takes more damage)

Sub-Zero

  • Buff Jump 2 better hit box, cross up J2 easier
  • Ice Blast is faster (MB also)
  • B+1, 1, D+3 Now safe on block.

Cyborg

  • Air Drone (Character Power) has less recovery

Catwoman

  • Less damage (more damage scaling)
  • Back+3 is slower and less range
  • 1, Forward*, 2 Overhead (Now negative on block)
  • Changed Catwoman’s 3, 3, B2 string so that the person doesn’t bounce into the air

Green Lantern

  • Combo damage scaling adjusted on 3 moves (more damage) Buff
  • Lantern Bomb – Reg is safe and MB is plus on block

Gorilla Grodd

  • Easier cancels – Back, back, forward, forward or flip stance button or 2+1+3 to cancel out
  • 2,2,3 (had 3 gaps now only gap in the 3rd hit – also safe on block)
  • Mind Control faster so it actually combos
  • Back+2 is neutral now instead of plus (nerf)

Poison Ivy

  • MB Forward, down, forward 2 (Plus on block but has a gap)
  • Down+1 improved (better hit box)
  • MB vine swing been adjusted (no gap until the last hit – cleaned up)
  • Ground Vines do significantly more damage

Starfire

  • Buff her walk speed (faster)
  • Buff her Forward+2 (second hit does more damage & She can now grab on block or whiff)
  • She can now do Down+1 background bounce

Supergirl

  • Down+1 is now 9 frames (slightly slower)
  • Walking lasers Character power now takes 1 bar of meter
  • 1,1,2 Block stun is slightly more negative
  • String Laser is no longer plus on block

Aquaman

  • Trident Scoop reg scoop now switches opponent Instead of pushing away (MB leads to a combo)
  • Down,Back, 1 (safe on block and easier to combo off of)

Black Adam

  • 3 more frames of recovery for character power

Bane

  • Mercenary Elbow recovers faster

Raiden

  • Raiden’s D1 connects into BGB
  • Shocker Character Power is now safe on block
  • 2,1, D+3 Push opponent away less on hit (can cancel for bigger damage)

