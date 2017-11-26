Five Reasons Why Players Should Give Injustice 2 A Chance On PC

Warner Bros. hasn’t always been the greatest when it comes to its PC gaming support. Sure, we’ve gotten quality ports of games like Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition and Batman: Arkham Origins, but fans may recall the terror of Batman: Arkham Knight when it first came to PC, running in a very slipshod state.

It took WB some time, but it finally remedied the problem – but the doubt still remained with many, wondering if the publisher would ever get back up to speed on the platform. Well, while we’ve also been burned by the Arkham Knight snafu, we can safely say that Injustice 2, which made its surprise debut on the platform earlier this month, is a step in the right direction.

Now, a lot of you have it already for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (including a lucky few that snagged it for a mere $14 this weekend), but for those wondering how it fares on PC, good news – it fares rather well. In fact, here are a few reasons why you should check it out, in case you haven’t already.

It Has Tons Of Graphic Options…

We know that gaming PC’s perform different ways. Some of you have i5’s, some i7’s, and not everyone has the most powerful graphic processor. With that, you should check the minimal requirements on Injustice 2 before you jump.

Once you see that it’s up to snuff, however, you’ll find that the game has a wealth of options that you can tweak so that it performs just right for you. Now, there is a capped framerate, which might be a hassle for those looking for superior performance around 120 FPS or so, but you still get fighting action at 60 FPS, and the cutscenes at around 30 – same as the console versions. So, not bad.

But there are other options you can tweak as well to get the maximum performance out of your machine. If you’ve got an autoconfig tool, that’s the best way to go, but you can play around with options and see just how sharp this port is. Feel free to look around the advanced options and make the game run however you see fit.

…And They Look Spectacular

That leads up to how the game performs overall on PC. Once you tweak the right options and then head right into the fight, you’ll find that it’s just as much of a peak performer as its console brethren. The controls are very responsive, and the game speed, once adjusted, is right on the money.

I would congratulate NetherRealm on the fine effort done with this port, but they had a little help from co-developers QLOC – and these guys apparently did their research when it came to PC-based fighting games, as performance really seems to be a vital factor in making this version run right. (Of course, we’ll still give NetherRealm props for the amazing source material.)

While the game running on a TV may not be quite as sharp (really depends on the model of the TV), the game looks glorious on a 4K monitor, as well as a laptop screen. For some players, that’s more than enough.

Control Options Galore

You can play Injustice 2 however you see fit, as the game features a number of control options that you can tweak, such as button placement. This can be vital for some, as the idea of setting up special moves with face buttons can make all the difference between victory and defeat.

The best way to go, however, is with a controller. We tested the game utilizing an Xbox One controller and, right off the bat, it plays just as well as the console versions. You can switch things around however you wish, but it works fine in default if you want to get right into fighting.

Play it however you want, but just know that QLOC has your back when it comes to playing it best. This port handles very well.

It’ll Be Getting All the DLC Soon Enough

When Injustice 2 launched earlier this month, some fans were concerned that the DLC would be following behind it, and not at the same time. But WB quelled those fears when the game released, making all the characters available right up to Raiden. While we’re still waiting a bit to see when Hellboy will surface (along with the fighters announced in Fighter Pack 3), it’s good to know they’re on the way.

They add a great deal of value to a game already brimming with options, including a stellar single player campaign that covers the vast majority of the cast, as well as multiplayer options, including online. So consider the DLC additions a nice little cherry on top of an already delicious dessert.

You Can Get It On Sale Right Now

Some people may be balking at the high price of Injustice 2, especially considering that it sold at GameStop over the weekend for the price of $14. However, there are some outlets that are offering a deal on the just-released game, and we’ve found a couple of the best ones.

For instance, Green Man Gaming is offering a swell deal, where you can get the core game for 25 percent off, going for $37.49, once you log in. The Ultimate Edition is a little higher, but you can get the standard edition for cheap.

Fanatical also has the game on sale. Using the “BLACKFRIDAY10” code, you can get the game for around $45.

Bigger sales will probably come early next year if you want to wait a little bit, but for those that want to get to fighting, you’re covered with a few cool deals. Enjoy!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Disclaimer: A PC review code was provided by the publisher.