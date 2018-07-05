Inside Xbox: New Episode Coming Next Week, Surprises Incoming

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen an Inside Xbox episode, save for the post-E3 recap it posted a few weeks back. But that’s about to change as Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb has confirmed that a new episode is on the way.

The latest Inside Xbox is set to air live on Tuesday, July 10 at 3 PM EDT and will be available to watch on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

There will be a number of interviews for announced games for the system as the Xbox team will talk to Playground Games, Compulsion Games and more about forthcoming projects like Forza Horizon 4 and We Happy Few. We’ll also get a close look at the action/strategy game Earthfall, which will release later this year.

There will also be surprises, as Nelson stated, “Of course, we’ll also have a couple of secrets under wraps, and ready to reveal during the show as well.” The only question is what they could be.

Meanwhile, fans can expect the following items to be covered during the show:

Forza Horizon 4: Ralph Fulton from Playground Games will be on-hand to reveal more about Seasons in Forza Horizon 4, but better yet, Inside Xbox will transition to a special hour-plus long broadcast from Playground Games in the UK, where the team will reveal never-before-seen gameplay for the Summer Season in FH4.

We Happy Few: Our friends from Compulsion Games will also drop by with a fresh, in-depth look at the new Story mode they’ve brought to life in the tense, disturbing, and enthralling world of We Happy Few, including a first look at gameplay from a brand-new character’s perspective. Have you had your Joy today?

Earthfall: We’ll also be joined for by the team behind Earthfall, releasing July 13 in the Microsoft Store. We’ll have an exclusive, in-depth look at the action and strategy at the heart of this frantic four-player co-op FPS.

Xbox Live Creators Program: “How do I get into the games industry?” is a universal question always in need of a fresh answer. Inside Xbox traveled to Vancouver Canada to tell the story of one inspiring developer who combined their own hard work and ingenuity, with the access provided by the Xbox Live Creators Program to answer that question on their own terms.

We’ll have a recap of what surprises are revealed during the show just in case you miss out or want to read further up on them. Fingers crossed for another round of Xbox backward compatible games for Xbox One!