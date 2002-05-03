Insomniac Games Responds to ‘Spider-Man’ Raimi Suit Requests and Fans Aren’t Pleased

By ComicBook.com Staff

The developers at Insomniac Games almost certainly get requests all the time to add specific outfits to its PlayStation 4 game Marvel's Spider-Man. That includes the "Raimi suit," or the classic Spider-Man costume that Tobey Maguire wore when Sam Raimi directed the first three movies in the series between 2001 and 2007. Many feel this is a signature suit for the game and must be added. Insomniac, however, isn't ready to jump so quickly.

When a fan asked about the costume, which you can view in the tweet below, the team responded, noting that while they do listen to suggestions, they don't always act on them.

As expected, this response has gotten mixed feedback from fans of both the game and Raimi films alike, some of which you can see below:

There are a few things to keep in mind here. First, Insomniac Games is providing a good deal of content already. The final DLC (for the time being) for Spider-Man, Silver Lining, is set to arrive this Tuesday with a trio of new costumes to boot -- including Cyborg Spider-Man, a fan-favorite from the comics.

Second, even if Insomniac did consider adding the suit, there could be legal loopholes. Yes, Sony Interactive Entertainment produced the game and Sony Pictures handled the movies, but there could be other implications we're not seeing. Would Tobey Maguire have to sign off, for example? What if he doesn't?

Also, who's to say that we won't get surprise costumes next year? Insomniac Games hasn't announced its plans for 2019 yet, and likely won't until the company gets back from its well-deserved holiday vacation.

Die-hard fans of the trilogy may not agree, but others on Twitter had their own fun regarding the "Raimi suit" quarrel. You can see those below:

10comments

Even without the "Raimi suit," Marvel's Spider-Man is a masterpiece and easily one of this year's best games. You can check it out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Comments ( 10 )

of