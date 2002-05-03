Insomniac Games Responds to ‘Spider-Man’ Raimi Suit Requests and Fans Aren’t Pleased

The developers at Insomniac Games almost certainly get requests all the time to add specific outfits to its PlayStation 4 game Marvel's Spider-Man. That includes the "Raimi suit," or the classic Spider-Man costume that Tobey Maguire wore when Sam Raimi directed the first three movies in the series between 2001 and 2007. Many feel this is a signature suit for the game and must be added. Insomniac, however, isn't ready to jump so quickly.

When a fan asked about the costume, which you can view in the tweet below, the team responded, noting that while they do listen to suggestions, they don't always act on them.

Listening doesn’t mean we always will do what people tell us to. We hear you. Hearing doesn’t mean we always act or follow. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 12, 2018

As expected, this response has gotten mixed feedback from fans of both the game and Raimi films alike, some of which you can see below:

Thank you for making a great game. pic.twitter.com/2qCNWW9PaT — G J Martinez (@SoulStereo81) December 12, 2018

thats like you going to a restaurant , make your request and then the employee says, I heard, but I do not know if I feel like it , how would you feel?! the right thing to do is , choose suits for votes, let the fans vote , because your staff dont know how to choose suits. — Dkto98 (@foradaleims) December 12, 2018

I'm disappointed in this. Last time I ever buy DLC from you guys without fully knowing what I'm paying for. Should've just told us from the beginning there wouldn't be a Raimi suit. At least tell us you tried. — X-Wolf (@XWolf01) December 13, 2018

Insomniac when they finally get sick of people asking for the Raimi Suit. pic.twitter.com/Pn4aqROYGH — HiTop Films (@HiTopFilms) December 12, 2018

80 to 90% of the fanbase was asking for the suit before the game was even out so not putting it in when its been teased is probably a bad business move i mean its pretty safe to assume most fans hate the suit selection in the main gameand the dlc, but we still pic.twitter.com/aG5dbd1CTs — Raimi Man (@raimi_man) December 12, 2018

You should. The Sam Raimi suit from the first 3 movies has been the most wanted suit for the game for a very long time. If you don't give people what they want the most, why would we buy another Spider-Man game, or any other game from you, really? — Barrymk400 (@barrymk200) December 12, 2018

insomniac replying to all their fans about not including the raimi suit pic.twitter.com/buDESnmFHZ — ryan #sauceboy (@flywalker1975) December 12, 2018

There are a few things to keep in mind here. First, Insomniac Games is providing a good deal of content already. The final DLC (for the time being) for Spider-Man, Silver Lining, is set to arrive this Tuesday with a trio of new costumes to boot -- including Cyborg Spider-Man, a fan-favorite from the comics.

Second, even if Insomniac did consider adding the suit, there could be legal loopholes. Yes, Sony Interactive Entertainment produced the game and Sony Pictures handled the movies, but there could be other implications we're not seeing. Would Tobey Maguire have to sign off, for example? What if he doesn't?

Also, who's to say that we won't get surprise costumes next year? Insomniac Games hasn't announced its plans for 2019 yet, and likely won't until the company gets back from its well-deserved holiday vacation.

Die-hard fans of the trilogy may not agree, but others on Twitter had their own fun regarding the "Raimi suit" quarrel. You can see those below:

I absolutely want Insomniac to say "ok, fine. Here's your Raimi suit" pic.twitter.com/jwpi99G2vh — FFVI is the best. Hi, I'm John. (@mistermegative) December 13, 2018

Leaked screenshots show a new Spidey suit which is inspired by people who pester Insomniac Games to add a Raimi suit to the game and it's wild pic.twitter.com/QquhDyjolr — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 13, 2018

Even without the "Raimi suit," Marvel's Spider-Man is a masterpiece and easily one of this year's best games. You can check it out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.