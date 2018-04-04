Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man Will Have a Steady Frame Rate and Zero Microtransactions

All sorts of information has been pouring out about Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game today, and we’re posting details left and right. However, thanks to a quick Q & A with the team at Game Informer, we’ve got some pertinent new information that fans are going to love.

First up, the company has confirmed that the game will keep a steady frame rate of 30 frames per second. While it’s sure to look more astonishing with details on the PlayStation 4 Pro, that speed is for both the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions, so don’t expect a boost to 60 on the higher-end software.

That’s probably for the best, as players have seen the action moving at 30 FPS in various trailers now, so they have an idea of how the gameplay will click with that kind of pacing. So it’s certainly not the end of the world – and it’ll look absolutely beautiful.

However, what the company confirmed next is even bigger news, especially considering most games have this in their products nowadays – Spider-Man won’t have a single microtransaction.

Obviously, it’s a game that’s ripe for the opportunity, since Insomniac Games could’ve easily added some special costumes (like the Venom black suit) and charged a buck or two for players to equip them. But it looks like it was a mutual decision across the board to not include any purchasable items. No word yet if there will be extra costumes to unlock anyway, but we don’t see why not. We’ll just have to see what the developer confirms in the months ahead.

That, sprinkled with the other information we’ve gotten about the game today, has us excited for what Spider-Man will have to offer. It’s going to be a swell looking game, whether you have the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro; and the fact you don’t have to pony up for extra goods is sure to be a relief on a number of players. Pay the entry fee, hop into the game, and become the Spider-Man! That sounds great to us.

You’ll be able to swing to your heart’s content when Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man releases on September 7 on PlayStation 4!