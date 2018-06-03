Insurgency: Sandstorm Console Release Date Delayed

Insurgency: Sandstorm is launching for Windows PC in September, but the console release date has been delayed beyond that month.

New World Interactive shared a post on the developer’s site with the promising news for PC players and the disappointing announcement for those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Lead game designer Michael Tsarouhas revealed the release month for the PC version along with the price and some preorder incentives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Insurgency: Sandstorm will officially launch for Windows PC in September 2018 on Steam for $29.99,” Tsarouhas said in the announcement. “Pre-ordering will get you a 10% discount, and for those who already own Insurgency there will be an additional loyalty discount of 10%, adding up to a total of 20% off. We aren’t sharing a specific release date just yet, but will announce it in due time.”

Read our latest community update about Insurgency: Sandstorm – including the release date, pricing, development info and plenty of screenshots!https://t.co/QGdcNCxxsh pic.twitter.com/mHwuxunEax — Insurgency (@insurgencygame) May 31, 2018

PC players can start preordering the game on Steam “very soon,” the developers said. You’ll also get access to the beta version of the game, a preview that is actually the full game but will include bugs and issues that New World Interactive plans to fix. Details on that beta’s start date and time should be announced soon as well.

But then there’s bad news for console players, and that’s that the release of the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One won’t be coming until 2019. The developers said that there were originally plans to release the game simultaneously on consoles and PC but added that those plans are no longer possible.

“Sandstorm’s release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has unfortunately needed to be pushed back. We’re currently planning for a console launch sometime in the first half of 2019. Our original goal was to release both console and Windows PC versions side by side in 2018, but we feel we need more time to polish the console experience. It’s important that we ensure we deliver an overall solid experience that is as bug free and stable as possible regardless of platform. Rest assured we still have every intention to expand our community to console, it’s just going to need to take a little more time.”

There was still more good news in the announcement though, specifically about new and post-launch content. Push, Firefight, and Capture the Base for Versus, and Checkpoint for Coop will all ship with the PC release in September, and the game will be supported with free content updates after release. You can read through New World Interactive’s full plans for the game here.