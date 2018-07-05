Intellivision Console Gets New Details, Including Controller and Games

We ran a report back in May confirming that video game musician and Video Games Live maestro Tommy Tallarico was looking to bring back the Intellivision in a big way. He’s planning a new console that celebrates its legacy while also opening up high-tech possibilities, including new game releases and a downloadable network.

Today, more details became available through IGN, as Tallarico broke down additional information in terms of what we can expect from the console — namely with its controllers and its forthcoming games.

First off, Tallarico explained who the system is really for. “So at Intellivision, we have a big white board in the office… I write on there ‘hardcore gamer, casual gamer, 10-year-old girl, 40-year-old single mom, 70-year-old grandpa.’ I put ages and creeds and colors and races and age groups and genders. We have this all on a big wall. What I tell my team is this: Not a single one of these [types] of people are more important than the other. So we’re not trying to create a system for hardcore gamers,” he said.

But then he talked about games. Obviously a few classics will return like Shark! Shark! and Astro Smash, but he’s also looking into other favorites. But he also noted some guidelines as to what type of games we’ll see on the system.

Violent games are surprisingly out. “[If it’s] violent, if it’s not E for Everyone, then no it’s not going on the console.” Tallarico wants the console itself to be rated E for Everyone,” he said.

He also noted that “complicated” games won’t be available for it. “If you can’t explain the game in 10 seconds, or if it needs a manual, it’s not on our system.”

Don’t expect 3D titles either. “There’s not going to be any 3D. We’re not trying to compete with Nintendo. We’re not trying to build the next Zelda…. We’re not going to be creating 3D worlds.”

But what about the controller? He noted that the disc that the original controller came with will return. “Intellivision was 16-position disc. So that is something that you can hand somebody a disc and they don’t need to know anything… So we’re going to bring the disc forward, but without the ridge. It’s going to be more of a floating type of disc.”

That said, don’t expect those overlays. Instead, a new touch-screen will be introduced. “Imagine the kind of gameplay, different capabilities — because that’s very simple… A disc and a phone-type thing, but a phone that [is] a little bit more rounded, buttons that [are] a little more tactile… It’s flat and it’s beautiful, and it’s pretty to look at… It’s not aggressive and black,” he said.

This will be something that’s family friendly for all. “So when you put a PlayStation controller into a non-gamer’s hands, it’s instant panic, it’s aggressive-looking, there’s so many buttons… [The Intellivision controller] is something that’s friendly, that somebody can understand immediately. It’s what’s going to differentiate us from everything out there.”

And the best part? Tallarico will do all of this without any crowdfunding. “I’m not going to ask anyone to invest any money into this until they play it, and that’s the big difference between us and Atari and Ouya,” Tallarico said.

There’s no word on a release date, but you can sign up here to get more information about the system as well as an opportunity to pre-order it!

(Hat tip to IGN for the details!)