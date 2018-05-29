Intellivision Returns With New Console, Downloadable Games

With Atari VCS pre-orders set to go live this week, you’d think classic video gamers would have enough to prep for. But now another old-school system is returning with a vengeance.

Today it was announced that the Intellivision, a system marketed by Mattel in the 1980’s, is making a comeback. Tommy Tallarico, who’s currently on the road with his Video Games Live symphonic tour, has formed a new company called Intellivision Entertainment, naming himself its president. He’s focusing on bringing a new console to the market that celebrates its legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But this system will come with an interesting new first. Instead of having the games pre-programmed into the machine (like the previously released Intellivision Flashback), consumers will be able to pick and choose which games they want and download them from an online store onto their SD card. No more having to wade through games that you’ll probably only place once or twice. Make room for classics like Astrosmash and Night Striker!

Tallarico picked up the rights to Intellivision from the estate of Keith Robinson following his passing months ago, as he has a die-hard passion for the system. “I grew up playing Intellivision with my parents and younger brother,” Tallarico noted in a press release. “It was always my favorite system because the games were cutting edge, yet fun and simple to play so our entire family could enjoy them together. I find those important elements to generally be lacking from our industry with the current modern gaming consoles. Our goal is to change that by focusing on bringing all age groups and levels of gamers and non-gamers together while introducing new generations of people to the legacy success of the Intellivision brand.”

But Tallarico isn’t doing this alone. He’s called upon members of the original Intellivision team to bring his vision to life. Per the press release, “Intellivision Entertainment Chairman Steve Roney and Intellivision Entertainment Vice President of Technology Bill Fisher have been involved with Intellivision since 1981. Both Steve and Bill were programmers and designers for some of the first home video games to ever have voice/speech (Space Spartans & B-17 Bomber).

“Other Intellivision members include original Game Design & Development Group Leader David Warhol, known for designing and producing over 25 Intellivision titles as well as designing, programming and composing for the first home console video game to ever have wall-to-wall continuous music (Thunder Castle). Eight year Intellivision veteran and Vice President Emily Reichbach Rosenthal will be heading up the Licensing Division, and longtime Intellivision contractor, tech guru and historian Paul Nurminen has been named Vice President of Product Development.”

A release date and price haven’t been made available yet, but Talliarco noted that more details will be unveiled on October 1. Fans are encouraged to sign up for updates on the official Intellivision website with the first 100,000 getting the opportunity to pre-order the special and unique Limited Edition of the console once pre-orders go live.

A special Facebook Live session with Tallarico is set to begin at 12 PM PDT on May 31 in case you have any pressing questions about the new system. We, of course, just have to ask. Can we get controllers with a regular D-pad? Just wondering.

We’ll keep you informed as more information on the Intellivision system becomes available!