PlayStation Portal Owners Surprised With New Update

PlayStation Portal owners have been surprised with a new update from Sony. Unfortunately, the update does not come with any features nor does it make any radical improvements to the handheld Sony machine. Regardless, those who picked up the complimentary PS5 handheld will need to download the update before they can proceed with using it.

According to the official patch notes of the new PlayStation Portal update — Update 4.0.1 — the system software has been improved with performance and stability in mind. What exactly this means, and what exactly has been improved, Sony does not say. The lack of specifications suggest there is no one improvement that is notable enough, otherwise it would probably be identified and highlighted.

The patch notes also reveal that “messages and usability on on some screens” have also been improved, but again there are no specifics beyond this. The absence of more precise details also suggests these improvements are more marginal to the user experience rather than noteworthy. Yet, Sony felt the need to push a PlayStation Portal update without major improvements or new features, which may suggest these various changes are more noteworthy than the patch notes suggest.

We don’t suspect Sony will share any additional information or insight on PlayStation Portal Update 4.0.1, for various reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld gaming accessory for the PS5 that requires a PS5 or PS5 Pro to use. It was released back in 2023, and streams games from the PS5 via Wi-Fi and Remote Play technology. In other words, it does not run any games or media natively, which is why it is only $199.99, despite being quite new and boasting some expensive components.

