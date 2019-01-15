Interview: JoyMasher’s ‘Blazing Chrome’ Looks To Bring Back Run n’ Gun Fun

Well, the bad news is that it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting a new Contra game from Konami anytime soon. We hope we’re wrong, but we just need to prepare for the lack of it. Fortunately, the team at JoyMasher is helping us heal with the Contra-inspired Blazing Chrome, which we talked about earlier this month. The game is due for release this spring and looks to be every bit as fun as Contra III: The Alien Wars and Hard Corps, even if it’s spiritually different.

We recently had a chance to talk with JoyMasher’s own Danilo Dias and Thais Weller about the project, including what inspired the duo to put the game together, as well as what kind of challenge players can expect. It’s almost time to run and gun!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inspiration, and Perspiration

First off, what inspired you guys to make a Contra-style game? Were you just disappointed that Konami hadn’t made one in a while, or…?

Danilo: I’m a big fan of arcade-style action games like Contra, Shinobi, Strider. I love the fact they’re simple games, very pick up and play and short but, at the same time, the huge replay value because you’re always trying to be better and better. My last game was Odallus, an action exploration game and I worked at it for two and half years. I grow very tired of exploration/Metroid style games when developing it because I’ve played a lot of them to get some references so after that I’ve decided to try something that I liked more.

What was the toughest part when it came to “nailing down” the 16-bit aesthetic for Blazing Chrome?

Danilo: I think it was the color palette, it was kinda hard to find the exact colors that represent the action pack arcade games of the era.

How long has the game been in development?

Thais: Two years and a half, approximately.

Contra III definitely looks like a clear inspiration for the game, but were there any others that inspired you, perhaps? Maybe a little Midnight Resistance?

Danilo: Ah yes, there is, of course, some Midnight Resistance, some Metal Slug, GunForce 2 and even Megaman X.

Co-Op, Challenges and What’s Next

The game features co-op, right? Does your buddy have the opportunity to steal weapons from you or…?

Danilo: Yes of course! There is a trick with the “energy whip” weapon that allows you to steal items from your friend, and it’s really funny.

How long would you say Blazing Chrome is? Is it an arcade-style challenge or is there depth to it, like unlocking higher difficulty modes?

Danilo: It’s not super long, it has the length of an arcade game from that era, like Metal Slug and Contra but we have some cool unlockables like hardcore mode, mirror mode and boss rush mode, so there’s plenty to do.

Speaking of difficulty, would you say the game is fun for all skill levels, or is Blazing Chrome best reserved for the hardcore elite?

Danilo: We tried to keep the game inclusive since there’s been a while since a Contra game came out, and the easy mode is ok for new players. However, normal mode hits a big difficult spike so veteran Contra players will get a real challenge as well. And of course, we have the hardcore mode for the badasses.

How has response been to the game thus far? We know we’ve seen it at a few PAX events now.

Danilo: The response has been really good, we got a lot of feedback from people during these events and we have been able to implement this feedback in the game.

What’s next after Blazing Chrome? Could we possibly see a sequel, or do you guys need a gaming break first?

Thais: We need a break to actually play other games besides play-testing Blazing Chrome, haha!

Blazing Chrome will arrive this spring for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Are you excited for the game? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!