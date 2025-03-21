inZOI Release Date and How to Play Early

For a long time, The Sims franchise has enjoyed relatively little competition in the life sim space. Gamers looking to control the lives of virtual humans for good or for ill tend to gravitate towards The Sims 4 or its predecessors. But the upcoming hyper-realistic life sim inZOI might just be posted to change that. This new game has beefed up graphics that give a much more real-life feel than the cartoonish vibes of The Sims, which has some gamers excited. inZOI is also bringing in some new – slightly controversial – features using AI for motion capture and custom pattern creation. Many cozy gamers and Sims fans are keeping an eye out for this one, and the inZOI release date is quickly approaching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does inZOI Come Out?

inZOI will release in Early Access via Steam on March 28th, though for some US time zones it’ll be available on March 27th. The full release date hasn’t yet been confirmed and will likely be shared as part of the Early Access development roadmap.

Developer Krafton previously shared a release date map with a helpful breakdown of the exact inZOI release time for various major time zones. The Early Access release time for inZOI will be 00:00 UTC, which breaks out to the following local times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:00 PM (March 27)

Central Standard Time: 6:00 PM (March 27)

Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 PM (March 27)

Brazil Standard Time: 9:00 PM (March 27)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12:00 AM (March 28)

Central European Standard Time: 1:00 AM (March 28)

Turkey Time: 3:00 AM (March 28)

China Standard Time: 8:00 AM (March 28)

Japan Standard Time: 9:00 AM (March 28)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM (March 28)

The inzoi release date map as shared by krafton

If you’re curious whether inZOI will run on your PC, you can check out the System Requirements on the Steam page now to determine whether your current setup will be able to run it on launch day.

How to Play inZOI Early

When inZOI launches into Early Access, players will be able to buy the game and play it ahead of the full release. However, gamers can hop into the inZOI: Creative Studio early on March 20th. This free demo will let players check out key building features in the game, including the Zoi character creator and inZOI‘s construction mode. To get access, players will need to get a key via Drops on various platforms, including Twitch, Czzk, Steam, and SOOP streams.

This limited-time free demo to play some aspects of inZOI early is only available from March 20th to March 27th. The game releases in Early Access on March 27th, so players will be able to experience a more in-depth look at gameplay then.

How Much Will inZOI Cost in Early Access?

A zoi tending their garden – no cowplants in sight

Pricing is a major consideration when looking at a new game like inZOI, which has the potential to follow a similar paid DLC model like The Sims 4. In a recent pre-release live showcase, Krafton laid out their plans what InZOI will cost. The base game in Early Access will be priced at $39.99 USD or local equivalent. All DLC and updates released during Early Access will be free.

As exciting as this is, it’s important to note that the slide shown during the presentation specifies these free updates are “until Early Access ends.” So, the price model for any additional DLC released after the full launch of inZOI could change.

inZOI Early Access Roadmap

During the live stream, Krafton also shared the Early Access roadmap for inZOI. After releasing into Early Access on March 28th, the team has laid out the following plans for further development.

The slides for the Early Access roadmap, as shown in the Q&A livestream

Mod kit

Changes to weight & muscle adjustment for Zois

In-game cheat codes

Relationship improvements

Adoption system

Improvements to Build Mode + new furniture

Improvements to Create a Zoi

Outfit updates

Ghosts

Swimming & pools added

More resources in Edit City mode

AI build mode added

Freelancer jobs added

Improvements to text messaging & skills

Parenting improvements

“Kucingku” Cat Island DLC adds new city

Family tree feature added

Hotkey customization

Adjust object size added to Build Mode

New furniture

UI improvements for moving homes

Improvements to Create a Zoi

Mod updates

Memory system added

Move cities feature added

New trait-based interactions added

Improvements to Build Mode and new furniture

Improvements to Create a Zoi

Mod updates

New outfits

Indoor temperature feature added

Beyond December, the Krafton team didn’t share specifics for what’s next, though you can just faintly see plans for a 5th update in March 2026 from their roadmap. However, the team will continue taking user feedback into consideration while developing the game, so some elements of the roadmap may change.