Sims Competitor inZOI Confirms Early Access Launch Date with New Trailer

For many years, The Sims has been the life sim franchise. However, many Simmers are curious to see what a true competitor to The Sims 4 would look like. Since it was first announced, many cozy gamers have had their eyes on inZOI, a hyper-realistic life sim that looks poised to give The Sims a run for its money. The game comes from developer Krafon and shows off impressively realistic graphics alongside the required life sim staples of friendship, dating, and building a family. Now, inZOI has confirmed the Early Access launch date of March 28th alongside a brand new trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

inZOI was first announced back in November 2023 with a gameplay demo that gave gamers a look at its character creation, build mode, and general gameplay. It caught players’ attention with its lifelike graphics and the fact that the base game will include weather, something The Sims 4 fans have been asking for for years. Soon, life sim fans will be able to get a firsthand look at the game when it arrives in Early Access next month. Until then, Krafton has unveiled a new early access teaser trailer for fans to enjoy.

The teaser doesn’t show too much in the way of in-depth gameplay, but it does show off the game’s graphics and customization along with reminders of basic features to look forward to. The Early Access version of inZOI will be available via Steam starting at 8 PM EST on March 28th. The developers are also planning a Live Showcase on March 19th, where they will show off more details about what to expect from inZOI during Early Access.

What We Know About inZOI So Far

As of now, some of gamers’ biggest questions about the upcoming Sims competitor remain unanswered. During the Live Showcase on March 19th, Krafton plans to provide clarity on the key details including how much Early Access will cost, their plan for DLC, and the development roadmap for the game. For many, these are essential questions, as some of the biggest complaints about The Sims 4 include the hefty pricetag of so many paid DLCs per year.

What we do know is that inZOI will feature an in-depth character creator with customization options for appearance and personality. Like The Sims, it also features a build mode where players can design their zoi’s living space, including the actual structure of the house as well as furniture and decor. Gameplay clips have also hinted at what appears to be open-world gameplay, where zois can explore their world. We’ve also seen that pets and cars appear to be included, though it’s still unclear whether these hot-ticket life items will be part of the base game or yet-unannounced paid DLC.

Gameplay screenshot showing off central park in inzoi

Another important detail is that the game does use some generative AI. This was a controversial revelation and is clearly noted on the game’s Steam page, under the required AI Generated Content Disclosure. The feature in question lets players “generate unique textures fr character outfits and various items based on text input.” In addition, players can “create 3D objects from image input.” The game also uses AI for its motion-capture function, which lets gamers use video input to customize the movement of their zois.

Due to its more intensive graphics, inZOI will have slightly steeper PC requirements than similar games like The Sims 4. This may limit its audience as many gamers are used to less demanding specs for their cozy games. However, many life sim fans are incredibly eager to see what inZOI has to offer when it arrives in Early Access on March 28th.

Are you planning to play inZOI when it arrives in Early Access? Let us know in the comments below!