Apple iPhone 11 Designs Getting Ripped Apart Online

Apple hasn’t officially revealed its next iPhone yet, but that hasn’t stopped people from tearing apart the design ahead of its big unveiling. The iPhone 11 is expected to be revealed during Apple’s big event that’s scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. PT where those present and at home will be able to tune into all the announcements. If the iPhone’s reveal works out as the rumors leading up to the event have suggested, people will have a lot more to say about the new device.

While most new iPhone reveals incorporate some upgraded features with a focus on processors and other notable improvements, the talking point of the new, rumored iPhone so far has been the development of three rear-facing cameras. CNET reported on the rumors and included a render of what this design might look like, but some reportedly leaked images have given a better idea of what the phones will look like and are making the rounds on social media. These cameras are supposedly able to create 3D constructions of the focus of the image, but all that is speculation until the iPhone and its features are revealed.

Until that happens, those anticipating Apple’s event will have to make do with the commentary from others online who are already unsure about the design of the new phone. You can check out some of those reactions below to kill time before the event is streamed here at 10 a.m PT.

Three-Eyed iPhone

What you design after watching too much Game of Thrones.#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/lDK6bbdEjG — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) September 10, 2019

Spider Phone

#iphone11 looks ugly as shit i don’t want a spider looking ass iphone i’m keeping my XR thanks pic.twitter.com/LyzIhotVp0 — toaster 🍞🔪 (@skeptic_toaster) September 10, 2019

Third Eye

Is this the secret eye or third eye that we have that everyone is talking about? #iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NTNoA2fBqM — christina (@19xtina) September 10, 2019

Maze of Cameras

IPhone 11 pro maze challenge #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/nRVnILO1xQ — Allison the Disney Diva #bpp #brookcon (@Daviesallison1A) September 10, 2019

Bowling With the iPhone 11

Why does the #iPhone11 look like you could go bowling with it ew- pic.twitter.com/Bqh5532mA1 — ♡ maddi ♡ (@lbbhmaddi) September 10, 2019

Coconut Design

Who slays with three eyes?

Retweet for #iPhone11

Like for coconut pic.twitter.com/xNFInrCQ3M — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) September 10, 2019

Trypophobia

The #iphone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning pic.twitter.com/3Q80yfpd5Q — Steven Greenstreet ❌ (@MiddleOfMayhem) September 10, 2019

Had It Before It Was Cool

I used to own own an #IPhone11 before it was cool. pic.twitter.com/rF5XQh72cb — Abdullah Khan (@abkhan1616) September 10, 2019

People Buying it Anyway

Apple: We will be releasing the brand new super expensive iPhone 11 with no new changes #iPhone11 #AppleEvent



My dumbass on the way to the Apple store: pic.twitter.com/dL6SvdrRDk — The Social Fever (@Goon_Squaddddd) September 10, 2019

10 Years Later