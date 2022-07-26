EA Reportedly Making Another Marvel Game in Addition to Black Panther

Video game publisher Electronic Arts is reportedly working with Marvel Games to create multiple projects tied to the comic book brand. Within the past day, new details emerged related to a Black Panther game that is said to be in development at a new studio within EA. And while this title is still said to be in the very early stages of creation, it's also supposedly not the only game associated with Marvel that EA is toiling away on.

According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, EA is working on another game in relation to Marvel that doesn't involve Black Panther. Grubb happened to be the reporter that revealed details of this open-world, Black Panther game in the first place, and also went on to add that he has heard that another such project is also being made at EA. However, he didn't add anything else specific about the game, such as the character, superhero team, or genre that it could center around.

Based on his own conjecture, Grubb estimates that EA has likely landed a similar deal with Marvel that Square Enix previously had. In its own collaboration with Marvel Games, Square released titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Avengers. Since these releases, though, Square ended up selling off both studios that made each game, which means that the Japan-based publisher is likely done working with Marvel for the time being.

It's also worth noting that we've heard within the past month similar reports that have suggested further teased this collab between Marvel and EA. One of these reports even suggested that EA could be working on a fighting game set within the Marvel universe. While there is obviously no guarantee that such a project will come about, Marvel definitely has an extensive history in the fighting game scene, which would make a return to the genre quite plausible.

How do you feel about EA becoming the next big publisher to work with Marvel? Do you have any hope for the games that might come about from this potential partnership? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.