It Takes Two Has a Josef Fares Oscar Rant Easter Egg

Video games often include a number of unusual easter eggs, and It Takes Two is no exception. The latest game by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios includes audio from an infamous speech the director made at The Game Awards 2017. While promoting A Way Out, Fares praised The Game Awards, while using some harsh language to disparage the Oscars. The moment was strange to say the least, and host Geoff Keighley's reaction made it a highlight of the show. Fares clearly enjoys the speech however, as it has been immortalized in the director's latest game. A video from xGarbett showcasing the easter egg can be found at the top of this page.

For those unfamiliar with the game, It Takes Two is exclusively playable in co-op. The adventure game puts players in the roles of Cody and May, a married couple planning to divorce. After revealing their plans to their daughter Rose, Cody and May find themselves stuck inside a pair of dolls. The two must work as a team in order to return to their real bodies.

The audio clip can be found in the game's space level. There, players can find a satellite. Normally, using the satellite gives players some audio from Dr. Hakim about the importance of collaboration. But if they adjust the positioning of the satellite a certain way, players can "tune in" to a frequency carrying Fares' speech from The Game Awards 2017! Since It Takes Two is rated "T for Teen" by the ESRB, some of the choice words from the speech have been censored, but the wording isn't too hard to decipher!

Fares' speech at The Game Awards quickly went viral after it happened, and the director attributed it to jet lag. However, it's clear that Fares has a sense of humor about the situation, otherwise it wouldn't have been included in the game. As far as easter eggs are concerned, this is definitely one of the more unusual ones we've ever seen in a video game, but for fans of Fares' work, the inclusion should be quite welcome!

It Takes Two is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out It Takes Two yet? Did you uncover this easter egg? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!