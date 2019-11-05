Major Twitch Streamer Moves to YouTube

Another high-profile Twitch streamer is leaving, but the company can take some solace, perhaps, in the fact that, this time, they are not heading to Mixer. Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, a streamer probably most commonly associated with Fortnite of late, officially announced that he is leaving the platform for a new exclusivity deal with YouTube. The exact terms of this deal aren’t public, but the short version is that Dunlop is moving platforms, and one imagines that YouTube hopes his community moves with him.

Dunlop is set to begin streaming over on YouTube beginning today, November 5th, at 12PM PT. That’ll be the real first test for the new normal. It’s not as if Dunlop is entirely unfamiliar with the platform, though. As with most high-profile content creators, Dunlop’s had a presence on YouTube for some time now, with the earliest video having been added to his current profile four years ago. So, it’s not like he’s coming in totally cold turkey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What a day… The party is just getting started though! My first ever YouTube live stream: TOMORROW (11/5/19) at 12 PM PST! Following some of you back who sub and turn on notifications! Send proof when you do!https://t.co/StYfTG6UEE pic.twitter.com/4pFdBqc6OH — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 5, 2019

Dunlop’s move marks just the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Twitch. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael have all moved from Twitch to Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming platform, recently. While it’s not entirely unusual for someone to stream on a different platform, the number of deals being made with content creators certainly seems to have been kicked up a notch as Amazon (Twitch), Microsoft (Mixer), and Google (YouTube) all begin to pay serious attention to the space.

What do you think about the recent string of high-profile departures from Twitch? Is this the sort of thing you care about, or is the platform you watch streamers on not terribly important to you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop is set to stream on YouTube as part of his new exclusivity agreement later today, November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of YouTube right here. If you’re more interested in the Twitch side of things, you can check out all of our previous coverage of that platform right here.