Jacksonville Madden NFL 19 Shooter Identified by Sheriff

Today is a sad day in the world of esports and gaming in general, as an incident took place during a Madden NFL 19 event in Jacksonville, leaving several dead and injured.

Now, thanks to the Associated Press, some new details have been revealed, including a description of the shooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on this tweet and details from the Jacksonville police sheriff, the suspect was believed to be a 24-year old Baltimore man by the name of David “Bread” Katz, and apparently came back after losing a round on the tournament and open fired on several competitors. You can see the tweet below, including a confirmed body count (thus far) of three, including the suspect.

BREAKING: Jacksonville Sheriff: 3 dead including gunman in Florida shooting, suspect believed to be 24-year-old Baltimore man — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

It further clarified details with this follow-up tweet, including a total count of those injured by the gunman.

BREAKING: Authorities: 3 dead including suspect, 9 others shot and wounded and 2 more hurt fleeing gunfire in Florida — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

A description on the EA Sports page indicates that Katz was a competitor on the Madden scene for some time. Here’s his description from that page:

David “Bread” Katz In what some are calling the most exciting moment in all the 2017 NFL Club Series Championships, David “Bread” Katz won with a walk-off victory by completing an unbelievable pass as time expired to be crowned Buffalo Bills Champion. The crowd at 716 Food and Sport in Buffalo, NY was amazed with the clutch execution in the 4th quarter!

The Jacksonville Police Department has concluded a press conference on Facebook. You can watch the video above. We’ll keep you notified as to any additional details that become available.

Once again, our hearts go out to the victims of this horrendous act, including the victims, and their friends and family. We’ll keep an eye out on any new information we come across.