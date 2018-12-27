Jade Raymond Confirms She Was Working On a New ‘Splinter Cell’ Concept Before She Left Ubisoft

There's been a lot of talk about Ubisoft returning to the Splinter Cell franchise over the past year, something that hasn't seen a release since Blacklist came out a few years back. And now one of the company's most prominent former employees has spoken up about a possible concept that was making the rounds, even though nothing's come up from it. Not yet, anyhow.

Jade Raymond, who recently departed from EA Motive following her work on Star Wars: Battlefront II's single player campaign, recently spoke with Gamereactor about her work in the industry. Splinter Cell came up as one of the subjects, and she noted that there was something in the works with her team when she was still at Ubisoft, but didn't provide much detail past that.

"The last Splinter Cell (Blacklist, released in 2013) is the last one that shipped, so…" she said. "You know what? There is a design that we actually had and worked on and would have wanted to make, but since I am not at Ubisoft anymore I can't talk about it and I don't know who wants to share that concept."

The company has been pretty mum about the series since the release of Blacklist, though it recently brought back veteran voice actor Michael Ironside to bring Sam Fisher to life for a Ghost Recon Wildlands expansion, leading to some speculation that a new game would be announced.

That speculation spread like wildfire when an infamously leaked list of games from Walmart Canada included a potential new Splinter Cell game. Many fans felt it was legitimate, especially with a sequel to Rage being on the list and later confirmed. However, Ubisoft didn't announce anything of that nature, instead focusing on new projects like Starlink: Battle for Atlas and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

It sounds like there's still some interest in bringing back the Sam Fisher that we all know and appreciate- instead of the new one that was featured in Blacklist- so there is still that glimmer of hope we'll see a new game announcement sometime next year. For the time being, we can only keep our fingers crossed.

In the meantime, you can check out Splinter Cell Blacklist on Xbox One now, since that game is now part of the backward compatibility program.

(Hat tip to WCCFTech for the scoop!)