Sony Confirms Classic Jak and Daxter Bundle Coming to PS4 Next Week

Last week we reported that a classic Jak and Daxter bundle was spotted on the PSN store, but the banner was quickly taken down. For a brief, shining moment we believed that some of the best PS2 classics were getting revived on PS4, and this morning Sony has confirmed that the bundle is real! In addition to Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, Jak 3, and Jak X Combat Racing will all be making their way to the PSN Store on December 6. Check out the trailer above.

The PlayStation Blog doesn’t reveal the going price for that bundle, but it did reveal one more exciting detail. To get everyone in the classic PS2 spirit, it will also be releasing a “Legacy Dashboard Theme.” This theme will be selling for $2.99 on the PlayStation Store, and will bring back the sights, sounds, and feelings that made the early 2000’s such a special time.

In the blog post, SIEA associate producer Bryan Pardilla reminisces about what made Jak II such a special release for the young fans of the series. “Something amazing happened for the Jak and Daxter franchise, Pardilla says: “Jak was able to speak for the first time, enabling players to hear and experience Jak’s own point of view using his voice, instead of relying solely on Daxter’s witty banter and exposition. This was the start of something special, and the franchise continued to reach new heights with the release of Jak 3 and Jak X, in part because of this one simple addition.”

“By giving Jak a voice, it allowed Naughty Dog to explore new narrative techniques that allowed them to create a grittier world with a much more developed and evolved storyline. Jak and Daxter evolved from whimsical lighthearted platforming characters to a much darker vision of a future’s past world where Jak and Daxter find themselves pitted against multiple dark forces moving against them.”

It’s strange to think about Naughty Dogs’ storytelling roots being in such a lighthearted series, given its recent output, but these are still some of the finest (and most fun) games around. We’ll be reliving our childhoods along with you guys on December 6.