‘Jak II’ Getting a Limited Edition Physical Release This Week

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen a new entry in the Jak and Daxter series, which is kind of a shame. Naughty Dog poured its heart and soul into the four main games in the series, from the original Precursor Legacy to Jak X: Combat Racing.

At least we have the PS2-to-PS4 re-release, giving us all the action for an affordable price. And now you have an opportunity to own a piece of its legacy in physical form.

Limited Run Games announced that it will release limited edition physical copies of Jak II this coming week, with the next two chapters in the series, Jak 3 and Jak X: Combat Racing, getting that treatment as well.

Jak II is expected to go on sale over on the company’s website starting this Friday, January 25. They will be offered in two rounds, with the first one starting at 10 AM EDT; and the second following at 6 PM EDT. And once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Limited Run Games will offer two different packages. The first is for a Collector’s Edition complete with a large box and goodies inside, including a three-disc soundtrack, a “Design Bible” that breaks down behind-the-scenes documentation for the game, a 3″ antique copper Seal of Mar and “other goodies.” It’ll be limited to 3,500 copies, and will set you back $84.99.

If you prefer a package set that’s not quite as loaded, you can go for the Standard Edition of Jak II, which will have 7,500 copies available for purchase. These will feature a physical copy of the game, alone with reversible cover art, as you can see in the tweet below. Pricing hasn’t been set for this yet, but it’s likely to be around $30 to $40.

The Standard Edition of Jak II will ship in February, while the Collector’s Edition will follow in March.

Keep in mind that the Jak and Daxter games are also available for digital purchase for a much lower price, so if you’re not worried about the “collector” aspect of everything, you can still enjoy what they have to offer. But for Naughty Dog fans and those that love a good classic on the PS4, consider this a must-have.

We’ll keep you informed when the Jak 3 and Jak X: Combat Racing physical releases will become available.

Jak II is available now on PlayStation Store for PS4.

