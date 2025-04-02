James Bond Game Announced for Nintendo Switch 2 After Years of Silence

The long awaited James Bond game, Project 007, has gotten an update and yes, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2. James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture. He has been around for well over 60 years just on film alone and has been the subject of a series of novels long before that. While it has been a while since the British spy graced our screens, a new James Bond film is currently in early development and will likely release under Amazon’s new ownership in the next few years. However, many have been wondering what came of Hitman developer IO Interactive’s Project 007, announced back in 2020.

It has been something fans have been waiting to see for a long while and IO Interactive has provided small updates on Project 007, but nothing major. We still have no new trailer, a release window, and this likely isn’t even the final title. However, that doesn’t mean the game is dead or shelved. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, it was confirmed that Project 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, something that may surprise a lot of people given the Nintendo Switch’s power wasn’t… great. However, it seems like the Switch 2 will be far more powerful and as a result, allow for great new games like Project 007.

The last AAA James Bond game was back in 2012 with 007 Legends, a game that starred Daniel Craig and had his Bond playing through different iconic Bond films from previous eras. It unfortunately wasn’t very good and sort of killed the brand for a long time. While there has been a lot of desire for more Bond, Activision lost the license to 007 shortly after that. The Broccoli family, the now former owners of Bond, had squashed any efforts to make more Bond games in the 2010s.

However, IO Interactive gave a pitch that won the family over and a new Bond game was confirmed. The game has been in the works for the last five years and with news that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2, hopefully that means the team is getting ready to talk more about it in the coming months. Ideally, it won’t take too long to release after it is properly unveiled with gameplay, but we’ll just have to see what happens. Either way, Bond is coming back!

