January’s Xbox Live Games With Gold Now Available, Including ‘Celeste’

Last week, Microsoft revealed the games coming to the Games With Gold program for Xbox consoles in January; and the month is starting off on the right foot with one of this year’s biggest games, Celeste.

But if that wasn’t enough, the publisher has provided a nice little gift- the first two games are actually available for download right now.

Yep, you can download both Celeste for Xbox One and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for Xbox One/Xbox 360 for free if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, and don’t forget that later this month, you’ll be able to download WRC 6: FIA World Rally Championship and Ubisoft’s Far Cry 2 as well.

Let’s take a look at the titles that you can download right now:

Celeste

First up is Celeste, the challenging yet remarkable 8-bit style platformer from Matt Makes Games. Initially released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the game now makes its way to Xbox One- and is a must, especially for free. The game features a great story, intertwined with unique platforming gameplay. But, if you prefer, you can take the “easy way out” with the help of modifiers (the game doesn’t discourage it, unlike other titles) so you can make your way to the top of the mountain!

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Far from your typical Tomb Raider adventure, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light takes place in an isometric setting, as Lara and a newfound friend take part in co-op puzzles and action scenarios, all in the name of stopping a devastating foe from taking over the Earth! Make use of grapple mechanics and using a variety of weapons as you solve each scenario and get that much closer to saving the world. This 2010 classic lives on better than ever on Xbox One, although you can enjoy it on Xbox 360 as well.

Celeste is free to download through January 31; while Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light can be yours through January 15. Get to downloading!

Oh, and if you need any more reason to check out Celeste, be sure to read our review of the Nintendo Switch version!