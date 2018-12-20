Jimmy Kimmel Dares Parents To Turn Off Their Kids’ ‘Fortnite’ Game Sessions

There has been a bit of concern as of late that kids have gotten a little too much into Fortnite, though that really leans just as much on the parents that need to manage their gameplay time. But Jimmy Kimmel has opted to make the most out of the situation, focusing on Epic Games' release for the latest of his YouTube Challenge series.

In the video, which you can see above, Kimmel tasks parents with sneaking up on their kids and turning off their Fortnite gameplay sessions. And the results, as you might expect, are mostly fun, though some kids are a bit...reactive.

After a brief introduction (and hearing the crowd groan upon suggestion of the idea), we see some of the reactions, including one freaking out and going, "What just happened?! Just...WHAT?! It just turned off!" before laughing over what his father did.

The reactions get a little crazier from there, including one kid screaming at the top of his lungs when the TV gets turned off ("STAHHHHHHP!"); another grumpily saying, "HI JIMMY KIMMEL!" so that his father will turn the TV back on; and another with a dazed look on his face, going "DAD!" and asking what's wrong with him. He attempts to turn the TV back on, only for his dad to shut it off again. "What are you doing?! GO COOK!"

But then things really get interesting, with one kid tackling his parent when they shut off the television; and another actually cursing, having to get bleeped out. Then there are a couple that go into a humorous fist-flying frenzy, while their dads attempt to hang onto their cameras. And before you know it, another curses as well.

You can watch all the reactions above. While some may be a bit over the top, keep in mind that most of these are done out of fun (at least, that's how they appear). And most parents don't feel bad about their kids playing Fortnite. In fact, some are learning to get better at the game so that they can play along with them. Because, really, that's the best way to get a Victory Royale, right?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.