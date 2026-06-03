Pokemon Champions Mobile Release Date Finally Revealed (& It Could Be a Chaotic Launch)

Despite being initially revealed as a dual mobile and Nintendo Switch title, Pokemon Champions has only been available for Switch thus far. This left many to wonder when the game would finally arrive on mobile devices. Many fans speculated that The Pokemon Company would wait until after the Pokemon World Championships in August to bring the competitive title to iOS and Android. But at long last, the mobile release date for Pokemon Champions has been revealed. And it’s much sooner than you might expect.

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In a social media post on June 3rd, the official Pokemon Champions account confirmed the game will launch for iOS and Android on June 17th. That’s just a few short weeks away, and it also happens to be a big date for Pokenon Champions. June 17th also marks the start of the next season in the competitive game, ushering in the Regulation M-B ruleset. And that could well mean we’re gearing up for quite a chaotic launch.

Pokemon Champions Mobile Version Slated to Release Alongside New Season

Courtesy of Game Freak

Since it arrived on Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) in April, Pokemon Champions has gotten just one major update. This ushered in the start of the Regulation M-2 season, along with quite a few bug fixes. Though technically a new season, Season M-2 uses the same Regulation M-A ruleset as the game’s first season. That means that the June 17th arrival of regulation M-B could bring the game its first major shakeup, both in terms of the playable roster and the overall rules of battle.

Thus far, we don’t have any confirmed details about what will differ in the Regulation M-B ruleset when it arrives on June 17th. However, the timing of the first major ruleset change and an influx of new players on mobile could make for a chaotic start to the season. Though many Pokemon fans no doubt do own a Nintendo Switch since the main series games are console exclusives, there will still likely be some brand-new Pokemon Champions players when the game arrives on mobile. And that means they’ll be learning the ropes right as existing players are adjusting to the new ruleset. This could make for a nice, even playing field… or for general confusion and frustration.

New Megas Finally Arrive in Pokemon Champions Alongside Mobile Release (Here’s How to Get Them for Free)

Courtesy of Game Freak

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a game launch without a few Pokemon freebies. When Pokemon Champions releases on mobile, all players will have a new free Pokemon and Mega Stones to claim. From June 17th to September 1st, players on Nintendo Switch and mobile can get a free Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y just for logging into the game. The Pokemon and its Mega Stones will be available in the in-game mailbox following the mobile release of Champions.

For now, Raichu is the only confirmed brand-new Mega Evolution that will be added to the roster on June 17th. However, with the regulation set to switch over to a new set of rules, many fans expect that new Pokemon will be made available in Champions, as well. In all, it seems like June 17th will mark the first major shakeup for the new home of competitive Pokemon battles. If nothing else, it brings in a new freebie for Pokemon fans to claim.

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