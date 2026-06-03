Attack on Titan Just Revealed Its Weirdest Crossover (And Most Missed It)

Attack on Titan might be over, bringing the journey of Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment to an end, but the bleak anime franchise is still finding ways to stay in the public eye. Throughout Hajime Isayama’s dark story of survival, the series still found ways to create iconic moments that fans would share as memes to this very day. In a wild twist, one of the biggest mobile games around has recreated one of the most pivotal moments for the Attack Titan, which bridged the gap between Eren’s earlier life and what he would become.

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In a hilarious new reference, the mobile game known as Clash of Clans has recreated Eren’s legendary scene where he stares in the mirror during the fourth season of the anime adaptation. The digital entry might not have an anime adaptation of its own, but it has been dipping its toes into the anime medium quite a bit recently. Some of the biggest, latest examples have been Clash of Clans paying tribute to the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World by using its own characters to recreate some of the biggest displays from those anime. You can check out the new recreation of Eren’s pivotal scene by Clash of Clans’ royalty below.

Attack on Titan’s Digital Domain

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Attack on Titan did briefly have mobile games of its own, including Attack on Titan: Assault and Attack on Titan: Tactics, though both were eventually shut down. While the franchise was obviously a big property, it can be difficult to keep the hype train going on the digital scene when an anime’s story reaches its natural conclusion. Luckily, the series also had many video games on consoles and personal computers that let fans recreate the story of Eren Jaeger and his allies as they fought inside a world they didn’t understand for quite some time. While no new games are planned, the Titans and the humans fighting them still find their way into some major franchises as part of mind-bending collaborations.

In recent years, Hajime Isayama’s dark series hasn’t been shy when it comes to invading some of the biggest video games on the market. Games like Fortnite, PUBG, Dead by Daylight, Call of Duty, and Star Ocean have all created skins to bring the heroes and villains of the series to new universes. Assassin’s Creed Shadows went one step further than simply giving players skins, as the recent Ubisoft game created an entire DLC pack that placed players into one of the most pivotal moments of the anime franchise. The limited-time collaboration gave players the mission of rescuing Eren Jaeger from the crystal caves, but unfortunately, it was only available for one month late in 2025. Fingers crossed that it might one day make a comeback, and more Attack on Titan will find its way into the digital landscape.

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