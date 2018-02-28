J!NX Launches a New Wave of ‘Overwatch’ Gear

Gaming apparel brand J!NX has added a whole bunch of new stuff to their Overwatch apparel and accessory lineup in the last few days, including some awesome t-shirts, hats, wallets, socks, and even a backpack.

We would have to say that the School of Clarity Tee (men’s and women’s sizes – $21.99), Rikimaru Ramen Tee (men’s sizes – $21.99), Overwatch Blackout Snapback Hat ($19.99), Overwatch Dragonstrike Sake Tee (men’s and women’s sizes – $21.99), and Overwatch Backpack ($54.99) are among our favorite items, but you can shop the entire collection here sorted by new releases. On a related note, if you’ve been waiting for J!NX to finally add some new Overwatch characters to their Ultimate Hoodie collection, it appears that your patience will soon be rewarded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

J!NX has been teasing their new collection of Overwatch Ultimate Hoodies with a sneak peek at versions for Hanzo, Mercy, Soldier 76, Zenyatta, Junkrat, and Symmetra. As you can see from the image above, the Hanzo version is especially badass. Three additional designs will be previewed soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that. An official release date hasn’t been announced, but we hope to see another wave sometime in the very near future.

When the hoodies do go live, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can shop the current crop of hoodies that includes Genji, Lucio, Reinhardt, Zarya, Widowmaker, D.Va, and Roadhog designs.

Speaking of Overwatch characters, Blizzard has just unveiled the newest hero to join the Overwatch roster, an armor-clad support hero known as Brigitte.

“Brigitte specializes in armor. She can throw Repair Packs to heal teammates, or automatically heal nearby allies when she damages foes with her Flail. Her Flail is capable of a wide swing to strike multiple targets, or a Whip Shot that stuns an enemy at range. When entering the fray, Barrier Shield provides personal defense while she attacks enemies with Shield Bash. Brigitte’s ultimate ability, Rally, gives her a substantial short-term boost of speed and provides long-lasting armor to all her nearby allies.”

You can learn more about Brigitte by checking out the intro video above. Additional details are available here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.