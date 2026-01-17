$70 Xbox Series X Game Discounted to Just $7 for Very Limited Time

An Xbox Series X game that retails on the Microsoft Store for $70 is currently on sale for just $7, though not via the Microsoft Store, but via Amazon. The sale has been live for a few days, and stock has run out a few times, but every time that has happened, Amazon has updated the listing with new stock. And it just did this again. That said, how much stock is left, and how quickly this new stock will run out, we do not know, but there’s a good chance there isn’t much left, and this deal could thus expire very soon.

The Xbox Series X game in question is 2022 survival-horror game from developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton, aka the game in question is The Calisto Protocol. While ultimately, the survival-horror game disappointed some, as evidenced by its 69 on Metacritic, this was actually one of the bigger releases of its year in terms of anticipation and expectation, despite it being a debut for the aforementioned team. And that is because the aforementioned team was founded and is led by Glen Schofield, the creator of the EA series Dead Space, which this game is a spiritual successor to.

Dead Space, But Not as Good

In short, The Callisto Protocol can be chalked up as an inferior Dead Space, but for those who like survival-horror, especially sci-fi horror, you will know you don’t get many games from this specific genre in the AAA space. So, when one comes along, it is worth checking out, especially when it is only $7. That said, those who do decide to check it out should expect a runtime of about 10 to 12 hours. Considering the game’s flaws, $70 for this runtime is a bit steep, but at $7 this is less than $1 per hour of content.

A Good Time to Buy

While The Calisto Protocol has been cheaper in the past, it doens’t actually often go on sale, at least on Xbox Series X. And it’s never even been remotely this cheap digitally on the Microsoft Store. To this end, it’s unlikely to be cheaper than this anytime soon. And it’s not available via Xbox Game Pass, so this is the cheapest way to play it on Xbox right now.

