J.J. Abrams Launching New Game Company With Help From Tencent

Director J.J. Abrams is going to be quite busy over the next few months, as he’s taking over the helm for 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t willing to try something new. Like, for instance, video games.

Per this story from the Hollywood Reporter, Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot, has entered a strategic relationship with Tencent. From that will come a new company called Bad Robot Games, with the logo that can be seen above.

Its main purpose is to product original games on the market developed by Abrams and his team at Bad Robot. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is also involved, serving as a minority investor with the group.

Their projects haven’t been revealed just yet but Bad Robot Games will “partner with well known game developers to create both large scale and indie titles for mobile, PC, and console,” according to Hollywood Reporter’s story. “In-house artists, visual artists, designers and writers from Bad Robot will work on the projects.”

Heading up the new gaming group is Dave Baronoff, who’s worked with Bad Robot game endeavors as well as interactive content creation for over a decade. He previously worked on Cloverfield related items and also working with Tencent and Infinity Blade developers ChaiR Entertainment on a new project called SPYJINX. He’ll also serve as creative director.

“I’m a massive games fan, and increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in. Now we are doubling down on our commitment to the space with a unique co-development approach to game making that allows us to focus on what we do best, and hopefully be a meaningful multiplier to our developer partners,” said Abrams. “Dave’s creativity, deep passion and skillful leadership will be incredibly valuable as we harness our partner Tencent’s expertise, experience and reach to bring our games to audiences around the world.”

As part of the deal, Tencent will be able to publish all of Bad Robot Games’ releases in Asia.

We’ll let you know when Abrams and his newfound team introduce their first project. In the meantime, we wish them the best of luck!