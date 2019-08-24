Horror Legend John Carpenter Is “Getting Psyched” for Borderlands 3

Composer, filmmaker, and all-around horror legend John Carpenter is big on video games, and he’s got one game in particular that he’s looking forward to in the coming months. The creator of iconic movies like Halloween who’s contributed equally popular music to many other films is currently preparing for Borderlands 3, the long-awaited continuation of Gearbox’s Borderlands series. ComicBook.com spoke to Carpenter recently and asked about his video game hobby that he occasionally brings up to learn more about what he’s looking forward to and his openness to creating music for a game.

Carpenter has spoken publicly before about his gaming hobby and did so again when speaking with ComicBook.com about his current and upcoming projects and interests. When asked what game he was either invested in now or was looking forward to, it was revealed that those who are excited for the release of Borderlands 3 are in good company since Carpenter is, too.

“Well, I’m getting prepared for the release of Borderlands 3 next month,” Carpenter said about the game that’s releasing in September. “I’m preparing myself for that, and I’m getting psyched about it.”

To prepare himself for the game, Carpenter is doing something that’s probably being done by many more Borderlands fans ahead of September 13th. He’s replaying the rest of the Borderlands games in a row to refresh himself on the story that leads up to Borderlands 3.

Carpenter may have surprised some of his fans back in 2018 when he tweeted a condensed review of Fallout 76, a game he said he was into despite its flaws. He said later in the year that he was down to score a video game, and when asked again by ComicBook.com, he said he’s still up for the task. He said there isn’t a particular game or series that he’d go after though and that it “just depends on the game” while adding that he’d “score almost anything.”

The horror legend also told ComicBook.com that he’d be scoring both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. He’s also been looking forward to his appearance at the Keystone Comic Con, an event that’s actually underway right now and will go on until the end of the weekend. If you’re interested in meeting Carpenter at the event, you can get more information on the convention from Keystone Comic Con’s official site.

Borderlands 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 13th.