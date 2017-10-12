John Carpenter Really Enjoys Playing Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has attracted all kinds of players over the past month or so, but it’s funny how many celebrities are actually hooked on the game as well, enjoying it just as much as us “normal folk.” But one surprising name that has come up on the fan list is none other than legendary Halloween and Big Trouble In Little China director John Carpenter.

Speaking with The Guardian, Carpenter admitted his love for the game when he was asked what he was up to.

“Hi John. What have you been up to?

I’ve been playing the video game Destiny 2. It’s a sci-fi game. It’s fun.

I’ve heard of that. Isn’t it really hard and involves shooting aliens?

Oh, it is hard. That’s why I’ve dedicated my life to learning how to play it. At my age why not? It keeps me out of trouble.”

And that’s about it – which kind of bums us out a little bit, since we wanted to learn more about what type of class he plays, what his rank is, and, most importantly, if he joins up with Kurt Russell in battle parties.

But it’s nice to know that Carpenter is on-board with the rest of us and digging into the game. Who knows, it might just inspire him to work on another sci-fi epic down the road. Or, at the very least, an awesome soundtrack.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on October 24th for PC.