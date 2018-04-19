John Cena Confirmed For Upcoming Duke Nukem Film

Now that the Tomb Raider film is officially in theaters, it’s time to look ahead towards the next video game film adaptation. We’ve known that a Duke Nukem film was in the works for awhile now but what we didn’t have confirmation on was who would be portraying Duke himself?! Looks like we’re going to have to try a little bit harder to actually see the film, because John Cena is confirmed to be the leading man.

The upcoming movie comes from Platinum Dunes, who has been responsible for other works such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare on Elm Street. The producers of the upcoming project, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller” gave fans an update in a new interview with CinemaBlend to confirm that yes, the film is happening and yes, the “You can’t see me!” champ is at the forefront.

But just because they have their guy, that doesn’t mean the ball is officially rolling. They don’t even have a script yet, according to Form:

“Yeah, that’s what we’re working with now. He is. Yes. We don’t have a script yet, so that is confirmed at this point but if he reads the script and he doesn’t like the script I’m sure there’s ways that he could pull out, but right now he’s our guy”

In addition to confirming John Cena’s role, they also talked about borrowing inspiration from Miller’s Deadpool film and how they set the tone by stating, “We are working on Duke Nukem right now. It’s going to be about tone. That’s about tone. How do you nail that tone in the way that Deadpool nailed the tone? I think we have to do that and if we don’t get the tone right then we’re not going to make the movie.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Duke is a classic so Cena definitely has his hands full. The fandom never forgets when a character has been done wrong so it’s up to the team to make sure to do this right and do the Duke justice when production finally begins.