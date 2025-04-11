The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets Another PC Update

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has received another update, and while this one is small, it comes full of helpful additions. This latest patch focused on fixing bugs, adjusting UI, and increasing performance. When The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was ported to PC, it was met with criticism due to the issues plaguing it. Many players decided to hold off until a patch was released to address these issues. Despite the announcement of The Last of Us Complete, Naughty Dog and Nixxes Software have been working on a hotfix to resolve these problems and have now released it for PC Players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch 1.1 for The Last of Us 2 Remastered fixes many issues. Performance in Downtown Seattle has now been resolved, considerably improving performance here. Additionally, several bugs have been fixed, including a crash when using Steam Input, a Grounded II documentary issue, and various UI and visual bugs.

ellie in th last of us part 2.

No Return Daily Run’s leaderboard has also been fixed, now showing top scores from those on your friends list properly so you know what you need to beat them. To discover everything else in The Last of Us 2 Remastered’s Patch 1.1, read the full release notes below.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Patch 1.1 Release Notes