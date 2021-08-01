Jose Mourinho Calls Out Fortnite as "a Nightmare"

✖

Professional soccer club A.S. Roma's manager José Mourinho has an extremely direct opinion about the popular free-to-play video game Fortnite, it would seem. According to a recent video of Mourinho shared to the official social media for the club featuring rapid responses to a number of different topics like Instagram and fans, he considers the title from Epic Games "a nightmare" because of the way that players can get so obsessed with the video game.

"A nightmare," Mourinho initially says on the topic of Fortnite. "Football players, they stay all night playing that sh*t, and the next day they have a game." You can catch his response for yourself below at around the 30-second mark:

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 👍 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞 🤬 The boss gives a few opinions 😅 pic.twitter.com/h0QOIZAYBx — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 30, 2021

It's worth noting that it isn't terribly shocking that soccer stars might be drawn to Fortnite. In addition to simply being a wildly popular free-to-play video game available on a number of different platforms, Fortnite has more than once added soccer skins and other cosmetics. It seems entirely within the realm of reason that A.S. Roma players might be running around with those same cosmetics because, I mean, if they are there, why not?

As for Fortnite itself, there is currently an in-game countdown timer for the Rift Tour event that is set to conclude at 6PM ET/3PM PT on August 6th. While the exact content of the Rift Tour has not been announced, it is believed to be an in-game concert featuring Ariana Grande. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about Mourinho's comments about Fortnite? Are you shocked to learn his opinion of the popular video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Eurogamer]