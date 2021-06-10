Fortnite Adding Top Soccer Stars as New Skins

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed that the popular free-to-play battle royale game isn't just getting a little more alien as part of the latest and greatest season -- it's also getting a little more soccer. New Icon Series skins and other cosmetics are set to join Fortnite based on the likenesses of England National Team Captain Harry Kane and two-time German Player of the Year Marco Reus, according to the developer. Both are set to join the Icon Series as a bundle or separately tomorrow, June 11th, at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

Additionally, Fortnite will also play host to the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup beginning June 16th. Players will be able to compete to earn a cash prize as well as in-game cosmetics. Over two days, there will be two rounds of the competition. For the Europe, NA East, NA West, and Brazil regions, the top 1,000 players will advance from the first to the second round while in the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania regions, it will be the top 500 players. Once the second round is over, the top performing players in each region will get a share of $50,000. Anyone that earns at least 10 points will get the Winner's Cup Emoticon while those that earn at least 20 points will get the Kick it! Spray as well.

The Icon Series kicks into full gear with two of soccer’s finest. @HKane and @woodyinho are coming to the Island. Read to see when these two stars are arriving and get some details on the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup where cash prizes are on the line.https://t.co/RkI3SN6yVt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 9, 2021

As noted above, the Marco Reus and Harry Kane Icon Series outfits and such are set to release tomorrow, June 11th. Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite season? Are you interested in picking up either of the new soccer skins? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!