Judas Reveals New Story Trailer

For the first time since its reveal back in late 2022, Ghost Story Games has revealed a new look at its upcoming game Judas. Helmed by Ken Levine, the creative director of BioShock and System Shock 2, the first teaser for Judas back in 2022 indicated that this new project would have a lot of DNA of those previous titles. And while there are still many questions to be had about Judas, we're now a bit closer to understanding its world and characters.

Clocking in at nearly two minutes, the latest trailer for Judas is meant to shed more light on its story. The video specifically centers around the game's titular character, Judas, and teases a cataclysmic event of some sort that she kicks off. After opening with a cutscene, the trailer then highlights some gameplay from Judas, all of which is quite reminiscent of what was found in the BioShock franchises.

"The 'Who is Judas' trailer offers a deeper look at the game's setting aboard the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to tear each other apart for even the most minor infractions, and where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government," reads the trailer's description. "You, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a mysterious story with a new cast of characters to get to know – and to change – in a world where every decision you make affects how the story unfolds."

The main disappointment with this new trailer is that it doesn't provide any new information on the release date for Judas. For the time being, the game remains without a release window, let alone a specific date. Still, the fact that Ghost Story Games is beginning to show off more of the title bodes well and suggests that its arrival is nearing. Whenever it does launch, it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

