‘Yakuza’ Spin-Off ‘Judgment’ Gets PS4 Release Date

Sega has announced that its upcoming Yakuza spin-off, Judgment, will release in North America and Europe on June 25, exclusively via the PlayStation 4.

Sege also revealed that digital pre-orders of the game will include early access that will start on June 21. In other words, you’ll get to play the game four days early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, it’s unclear if you’ll be allowed to play the entire game starting on June 21 if you pre-order, or just a certain amount of it, say, like, 10 hours.

Interestingly, Judgment marks the first time in over 12 years that a game set in the Yakuza series universe has received an English dub for its western release. For said dub, Sega has hired the likes of Greg Chun to play the game’s protagonist, as well as Takayuki Yagami, Crispin Freeman, Cherami Leigh, Matthew Mercer, Yuri Lowenthal (of Marvel’s Spider-Man fame), James Hong, Amy Walker, and many, many more.

Judgment is poised to release on June 25 via the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more on the game, here’s an official overview from Sega itself:

“From the makers of the acclaimed Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Judgment is the dramatic tale of a disgraced lawyer seeking redemption in a world rife with corruption and despair. Investigate the seedy Red Light District of Kamurocho by stepping into the mind of private detective Takayuki Yagami and utilize innovative investigation systems to uncover the secrets that lie deep within Kamurocho’s corrupt underbelly. Experience visceral combat with two unique combat styles. Take down groups of thugs with sweeping blows in Crane Style, then switch to Tiger to overwhelm a single foe with a series of powerful strikes. Practice mixing-and-matching styles in combat in conjunction with a wide variety of skills, weapons, and powerful (and hilarious) EX Actions to unlock a whole new dimension in combat.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!