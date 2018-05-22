Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sequel Poster Revealed

A poster for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel has been revealed to give a first look at the new movie coming late next year.

The poster that advertises the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was revealed just recently at the LIMA International Licensing Awards. It doesn’t share the name of the next movie, a title that hasn’t been revealed just yet and still remains to be known, but it does show the “Jumanji” title and says that the next chapter will be coming to theaters.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s sequel poster also shows the silhouettes of Karen Gillan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart, all four of them standing in front of the massive Jaguar Statue that the 2017 movie was centered around. In the film, the four characters who are dropped into the world through the Jumanji game had to return the Jaguar’s Eye to the statue, a powerful jewel that was known throughout the area. Each of the main characters take on a new persona when they land in the game that fills stereotypical roles from video games. The more recent Jumanji movie also converts the Jumanji game into a video game as opposed to a board game like it was in the first film that was released back in 1995.

When Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle released late last year, it was met with tremendous reception and even found a way to beat out other big movies that were released last year. It held its own against Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and was able to pass Justice League at the global box office. It also topped Wonder Woman at the worldwide box office, a superhero film that was one of 2017’s big hits as well.

While this poster gives us the first look at the new film that’s been referenced as Jumanji 3 in the past since Welcome to the Jungle acts as both a reboot and a sequel to the first film, there’s still no precise release date for when it’ll be out. However, it’s been said that the film is expected to be out in December 2019. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman shared the news of the projected release month back in January, a release timeframe that would put this film up against Star Wars: Episode IX. It’s a bold move, but considering how well the first film did, it’s not unimaginable to think that the next Jumanji movie could do well against another Star Wars film.