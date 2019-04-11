‘Jump Force’ Announces ‘My Hero Academia’s All Might As DLC

Today, Bandai Namco announced that My Hero Academia’s All Might will be its second DLC character, and will arrive in May alongside Seito Kaiba and an unannounced character who presumably be revealed sometime later this month. Unfortunately, further details on the character haven’t been divulged. And as for media of the fighter, there’s currently been no trailer yet, however, Bandai Namco has provided some screenshots showing off the character in the game, which you can see below.

For those that don’t know: All “Toshinori Yagi” Might is the tritagonist of My Hero Academia, and the former No.1 hero that boasted the title of the world’s Symbol of Peace. A teacher of Foundational Hero Studies at U.A. High School, All Might is the eighth holder of the One For All Quirk after being given it from Nana Shimura. He then passed it along to Izuku Midoriya, who he is grooming and guiding to be his successor. He’s now retired as the world’s greatest hero after using up all the embers of One For All to defeat All For One.

ALL MIGHT brings Justice to JUMP FORCE!

The symbol of peace from My Hero Academia will smash his way to Jump force in May 2019.

Plus Ultra!#unite2fight #jumpforce pic.twitter.com/zhDONuTc6D — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) April 11, 2019

Here’s more about the character’s appearance and personality, courtesy of the anime’s official wiki:

“In his empowered form, Toshinori is a very large man with an equally muscular and well-defined physique, his design resembling a typical western comic book superhero. He has short blond hair, swept backwards, with two distinct tufts that stick up above his head, leaning slightly to each side, which often casts a dark shadow over his face, hiding everything but his bright blue eyes.

“All Might’s hero persona appears to be derived from comic book superhero stereotypes: colorful and filled with dramatic flair. Always sporting a giant smile, All Might shows a bright, borderline obnoxious, can-do attitude that is said to inspire others as well as help them feel safe and hopeful. He is extremely friendly and amicable due to his popularity and years in the spotlight, always taking his time to interact with fans.”

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the fighting game by clicking here.

