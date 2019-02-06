‘Jump Force’ Roster Is Complete, Confirms Bandai Namco

The team over at Bandai Namco have been having a lot of fun over the past several months revealing fan favorites returning to fight in their upcoming shonen title Jump Force. With surprise reveals, returning favorites, and a whole lot of action — it’s easy to see why fans have been having a fun time trying to guess what’s next. With the title releasing this month, “what’s next” is simply launch because the studio has confirmed that all of the fighters have been revealed.

Nope! The roster is complete! — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 6, 2019

With big-time names from franchises like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Death Note, and more, there is definitely a lot of variety that players can choose form when anointing their pick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But though the vanilla roster is complete now, we don’t have confirmation that there won’t be any surprise DLC characters later on post-launch so for those dreaming of their favorite anime characters joining the fight – keep hope alive.

As for the game itself, Jump Force’s story is a wild trip where reality is thrown together with the Jump World. Bandai tells us, “The sudden merger between the Real World and the Jump World, has resulted in chaos enveloping the Earth, with the invading villains leaving a trail of death, destruction and panic in their wake.

“To tackle this new threat, a new team of heroes, the Jump Force, is formed by Director Glover featuring the strongest fighters from across the manga universe. Players will be able to create their own hero, customising their look and fighting moves with elements from across all your favourite franchises, before joining up with the Jump Force to stop the villains in their tracks.”

Fans will be able to see for themselves what this world has in store when Jump Force releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019!

Are you excited to create your own character in this anime-driven world and see soem of your favorites in action? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!