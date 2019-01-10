‘Jump Force’ Open Beta Dates Revealed

For those excited about the upcoming Jump Force mashup title, Bandai Namco has announced the open beta dates for when players will get a chance to try out the game for themselves before launch day!

There will be four sessions in total starting on January 18th and ending on the 20th. Each session only lasts for a few hours, so be sure to mark down the times below if you’re wanting to get in on the action:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Session 1 Friday, January 18th at 4:00am – 7:00am PST

Session 2 Friday, January 18th at 9:00pm – 12:00am PST

Session 3 Saturday, January 19th at 8:00am – 11:00am PST

Session 4 Sunday, January 20th at 12:00pm – 3:00pm PST



There will be 17 playable characters and 5 playable stages for anime fans to try out for themselves before the full game’s launch:

Characters

Blackbeard

Frieza

Goku

Gon

Himura Kenshin

Hisoka

Ichigo Kurosaki

Kenshiro

Monkey D. Luffy

Naruto

Pegasus Seiya

Roronoa Zoro

Rukia Kuchiki

Sasuke

Vegeta

Younger Toguro

Yusuke Urameshi

Stages

Hong Kong

Matterhorn

Mexico

Namek

New York

The open beta will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players to pre-load on their systems on January 17th. It will also allow anime fans to test out the online lobby with six preset avatars as well!

For more about the title itself before it releases on February 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”