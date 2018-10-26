‘Jump Force’ PS4, Xbox One Box Art Revealed

Update: Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions have been officially revealed.

Original story:

Now that we finally have a release date for the anime-reality hybrid game Jump Force, we also have our first look at the box art. It’s safe to assume that the box art will look the same across platforms, but for now take a look at what the PlayStation 4 version of the game will look like:

We’ve seen a variant of this image before but it makes sense that they would choose three powerhouse anime franchises to feature on the cover. A little something for Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball fans with even more fan service when the game arrives in the middle of February of next year.

We also finally have a release date for when the anime mashup title is coming! Jump Force is officially slated for a February 15, 2019 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage!

For more about the fighting game itself:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”