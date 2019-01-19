‘Jump Force’ Adds Four ‘Naruto’ Characters

Bandai Namco have revealed via the latest issue of Weekly Jump that four Naruto characters will be playable in Jump Force: Boruto Uzumarki, Kakashi Hatake, Gaara, and Kaguya Ootsutsuki.

Unfortunately, beyond mere confirmation, Bandai Namco hasn’t divulged anything yet. However, official reveals and a trailer should be coming soon that spotlight at least Boruto, and likely feature the other three.

In the meanwhile, we do have a little glimpse into what at least Boruto will look like in the game via a Weekly Jump scan obtained by YonkouProductions.

Boruto from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations joins the Jump Force roster. pic.twitter.com/sUtLZZbu0P — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 18, 2019

Of course, the scan doesn’t provide any details on how any of the four characters will fight, but that type of information should be hinted with a trailer.

Personally, I’m a bit disappointed to not see Rock Lee — the best Naruto character — featured, but I didn’t suspect he would be. This is a pretty solid selection otherwise though.

For those that don’t know: Jump Force is an upcoming fighting game staring various famous Manga heroes, who have united to create the Jump Force to fight the most dangerous threat the world has ever seen and that threatens to wipe out humankind.

In addition to online and exhibition fighting, there will be a story mode and the ability to create your own avatar, such as the Wendy’s mascot.

The game already features a pretty large roster, with series such as, Dragon Ball, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Yu Yu Hakusho, Saint Seiya, and more represented.

Jump Force is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re in Japan, the game will arrive on February 14 via the Xbox One and PS4. If you’re elsewhere, the game will arrive a day later on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, previous Bandai Namco fighting games have come to the system during the post-launch period, so it remains possible this will happen with Jump Force as well.

An Open Beta for the game is currently live and running until January 20.