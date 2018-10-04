‘Jump Force’ Trailer Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh’s Yugi Muto

Jump Force revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh‘s card-slinging protagonist Yugi Muto would be joining the roster, and fans were left wondering how he would look fighting in the game. This morning, we found out! Check out Yugi’s character reveal trailer for Jump Force above.

The Jump Force roster has been packed with popular anime and manga characters who are revered for their power and fighting techniques. This is a fighting game, and so characters like Goku, Naruto, Toguro, and Luffy make perfect sense. But Yugi battles with cards, right? How on earth is he supposed to go toe-to-toe against someone like Ichigo, or Frieza? By summoning powerful allies to fight on his behalf, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Yugi doesn’t so much as throw a punch in battle. He’ll be swiping through his deck and summoning powerful entities like the Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and Slifer the Sky Dragon, and these guys will be doing the clawing, casting, and punching. It works much better than we thought it would, and Yugi doesn’t look so out of place on the battlefield.

The battlefield you see in this new trailer, by the way, is the Golden Gate Bridge. Jump Force is bringing all of your favorite manga and anime heroes into the real world — our world — to do battle. Expect to see more familiar monuments and cities as you fly, teleport, and ki-blast your opponents to smithereens. We still don’t know very much about the in-game story, but we do know that this newly-formed “Jump Force” will have to band together to fight a common threat in order to save our world from annihilation. It’s a fantastic premise, because it means that your favorite characters are fighting to save your life.

Jump Force is set to launch on Xbox One, PS4, and PC in February 2019, but you’re not going to have to wait that long to play. Jump Force has had playable demo builds for months now, and Bandai Namco is about to launch a closed beta. The beta will take place October 12-14 on Xbox One and PS4. There will be limited slots available, and sign-ups end on October 7, so you better act fast! You can find the sign-up form right here.