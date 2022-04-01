Jurassic Park Puts a Deadly Spin on The Game of Life

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's latest twist on the classic The Game of Life board game involves avoiding natural disasters and hungry dinosaurs. Indeed, The Game of Life has never been so perilous now that Jurassic Park is involved.

Jurassic Park The Game of Life is what happens when your normal life goes off the rails and you find yourself on Isla Nubuar, frantically collecting dinosaur eggs, rescuing park rangers, and dodging dinosaurs as a hurricane closes in. Your goal is to escape the island with the most points. You'll earn 1 point for every dinosaur egg and 3 points for every park ranger in the SUV. Will life find a way? You had better hope so.

The Jurassic Park The Game of Life edition includes a Storm Tracker token, spinner, 4 miniature SUVs, 36 ranger pegs, 60 dinosaur egg tokens, 69 cards, and 3 dinosaur tokens (Raptor, T-Rex, and Diloposaurus). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 with a release date set for April. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Speaking of Jurassic Park, the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion features the return of original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Naturally, this is inspiring a whole new collection of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World merch, including this huge wave of LEGO sets and this movie poster Funko Pop.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about Jurassic World: Dominion right here. A synopsis for the film can be found below.

"This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe."

"From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10th.