Jurassic World: Dominion Inspires 7 New LEGO Sets

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters on June 10th with original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reuniting for another dinosaur adventure. Naturally, the film will spark a ton of new merch, and LEGO is leading the way with a ton of new sets inspired by the film. Seven new sets were announced today in addition to several others that were announced earlier this month.

LEGO notes that the new sets feature “the largest assortment of dinosaurs than ever before in LEGO brick form”, and they include fan favorite characters like Owen, Claire, Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and more. Everything you need to know about the new sets can be found in the gallery below. Note that all of the Jurassic World: Dominion LEGO sets have a release date set for April 17th.

The official description for Jurassic World: Dominion reads:

“This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

76956 T. rex Breakout

76956 T. rex Breakout / 1,212 pieces / $99.99 – Pre-order at LEGO: “Ready to direct the action? This LEGO® Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout build-and-display model (76956) is as worthy of repeat viewing as the epic Jurassic Park movie scene that inspired it. It features a posable T. rex figure stomping on a flipped, crushed Ford Explorer, a second Ford Explorer and a smashed ‘electric’ fence. Recreate the drama with Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy and Lex Murphy minifigures, buildable night-vision goggles, a flare and 2 water glass elements, plus many other references to the famous scene.”

76951 Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

76951 Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport / 254 pieces / $39.99 – Pre-order at LEGO: “Children can role-play as popular Jurassic World Dominion characters tracking dinosaurs in an off-road vehicle with this exciting Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport (76951) toy playset. The off-roader has seats for 2 minifigures, a removable dinosaur tracker and a detachable trailer with an opening cage that can hold a dinosaur figure. There are also 3 LEGO® minifigures – Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and a guard with a tranquilizer accessory element – plus Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus dinosaur toy figures to inspire creative storytelling.”

76950 Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush

76950 Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush / 210 pieces / $39.99 – Pre-order at LEGO: “Let the smashing, fast-paced action begin with this awesome Triceratops Dinosaur Pickup Truck Ambush (76950) toy playset. The perfect gift for creative kids aged 7 and up who are into cool vehicles and dinosaurs, it features a pickup truck with a break-off front section that is easy to rebuild after it has been bashed by the Triceratops figure, plus an escape buggy. Each LEGO® brick-built vehicle has space for 2 minifigures.”

0938 LEGO DUPLO Dinosaur Nursery

0938 LEGO DUPLO Dinosaur Nursery / 27 pieces / $19.99: “Animal-loving toddlers can join Claire Dearing to care for 3 baby dinosaurs inspired by Jurassic World Dominion. This set includes a Triceratops in a cave, a Pteranodon in a nest, and a Brachiosaurus using its long neck to nibble leaves from a tree. As your little learner plays with the adorable dinosaurs in their forest habitats, they’ll also develop their fine motor skills and emotional intelligence.”

76943 LEGO Jurassic World Pteranodon Chase

76943 LEGO Jurassic World Pteranodon Chase / 91 pieces / $19.99: “This awesome set, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie, has everything you need for action-packed play. It includes a brick-built dock, fish stall and buggy, Owen Grady and Maisie minifigures with a fishing rod and lasso, and a Pteranodon figure. Let the chase begin!”

76944 LEGO Jurassic World T. rex Dinosaur Breakout

76944 LEGO Jurassic World T. rex Dinosaur Breakout / 140 pieces / $49.99: “Enjoy hours of thrilling dinosaur action with this playset inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. Build the airport with a helipad, a helicopter and a fence for the mighty T. rex to smash through. The set also includes Owen Grady, Zia Rodriguez and wildlife guard minifigures, plus a dinosaur egg, walkie-talkie and tranquilizer, to play out your own exciting stories.”

76945 LEGO Jurassic World Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase

76945 LEGO Jurassic World Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase / 167 pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO: “Get set for action-packed play with this brilliant set, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. It’s got a market with a wall for the fierce Atrociraptor and a cool motorcycle to smash through, a battle pit for 2 small dinosaur figures, plus Owen Grady and Rainn Delacourt minifigures.”

76946 LEGO Jurassic World Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

76946 LEGO Jurassic World Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture / 173 pieces / $29.99 – See at LEGO: “Check out this fantastic playset, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. It features Maisie and Rainn Delacourt minifigures, dinosaurs Blue and Beta, a truck, bike and a dinosaur cage with a trap, plus a chicken drumstick to use as dinosaur bait. So, get building and then play out your amazing action-adventure stories.”

76947 LEGO Jurassic World Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

76947 LEGO Jurassic World Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush / 293 pieces / $39.99 – See at LEGO: “Recreate epic action from the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie with this exciting playset. It includes a cool airplane with space in the cockpit for Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Kayla Watts. The plane also has spinning propellers, an opening cargo hold and engines designed to break off under attack from the Quetzalcoatlus. Are you ready to fly?”

76948 LEGO Jurassic World T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout

76948 LEGO Jurassic World T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout / 461 pieces / $79.99 – See at LEGO: “Get ready for dinosaur drama with this playset inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. Build a market with an enclosure for the T. rex and a big rig truck with a cage to transport the Atrociraptor. Then play out your own exciting stories with Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Rainn Delacourt and Soyona Santos minifigures, plus 2 tranquilizers to calm those dinosaurs down!”