Jurassic Park Storms Its Way To Pinball FX3 With Three New Tables

The Pinball FX and Zen Pinball developers at Zen Studios are no strangers to scoring big licenses, with everything from Star Wars to Marvel heroes to classic Universal films like Back To the Future and E.T. getting the custom table treatment. But now, the team has scored its biggest franchise to date – and it’s T-Rex sized.

The developer has announced its next three tables for Pinball FX3, and they’re all based around the universe of Jurassic Park – which should certainly get fans excited. Set to release on February 20 on all platforms (including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile), the three pack will be based on the hit films, including Jurassic World, which scored some big bucks with Universal a few years back, and set the stage for the Fallen Kingdom sequel that will arrive this summer.

The first table will be based on the original Jurassic Park film from 1993; the second will be based on Jurassic World, and the third will be a special table called Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem, mixing up elements from the film into a completely original design. You can sneak a peek at all three of these tables in the trailer above.

This continues Zen’s partnership with Universal Pictures, following its release of another three pack during Pinball FX3‘s launch that brought three iconic films to the franchise. And we’re probably not done yet, as there are plenty of other avenues where classic Universal characters can be used in pinball. Monsters, anyone? (And, please, not last year’s The Mummy.)

The three pack also marks the first time that we’ll actually hear dialogue and samples from the films. Previous tables have used soundalike actors filling the roles pretty well (save for the Aliens tables that came out last year), but we’re guessing that Zen wanted to go for more authenticity. Plus, they have the Universal license, so why not?

“Just like Jurassic World‘s scientists created genetically modified hybrid dinosaurs, so too have Zen’s developers created an amazing hybrid between great pinball simulation and beautiful video game,” says Mel Kirk, VP of Publishing at Zen Studios. “Jurassic Park has a very respectable pinball legacy—we still play the ’90s arcade table to this day—and we’re honored that Universal has entrusted us to continue that through Pinball FX3 with our Jurassic World Pinball pack. It’s an amazing way to celebrate 25 years of one of our favorite film franchises ever.”

This, along with the forthcoming Frontier project based on Jurassic World, should keep fans of the films coming back for more this summer, especially when Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22.

Pinball FX3 is available now for mobile, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.