New Just Cause 4 Gameplay Video Previews Its Many Biomes And Massive World

Today, developer Avalanche Studio and publisher Square Enix released the first episode in a brand new video series, dubbed “Spotlight,” that dives into the finer details of the former’s upcoming open-world action sandbox game, Just Cause 4.

The new video specifically highlights and details the game’s massive open-world and the 4 distinctive biomes it contains, as well as provides some fresh-new gameplay footage.

As you may know, Just Cause 4 takes place in Solis on the continent of South America, which is home to some extreme weather, such as devouring tornadoes.

Square Enix pitches Solis as the most “diverse” location the series has ever featured, full of man-made and natural landmarks.

Meanwhile, biomes are split into grasslands, deserts, alpine, and rain forests. And as you would expect, each biome not only looks distinctive, but offers up unique gameplay and opportunities. For example, the desert biome is perfect to take a buggy out in, while the alpine biome is great for, well, jumping off things.

The video also goes into details about the hazards of Solis beyond just Tornadoes, talking about blizzards and tropical storms, and how each impacts the gameplay of Just Cause 4.

Lastly, what the video really drives home is how much world variation and environmental design has gone into the new installment, which is likely a direct response to criticism of Just Cause 3 and its repetitive world design.

A big map and variation are both great things, but only if its filled out with interesting things to do and interesting stories to unearth. If Just Cause 4 doesn’t hit at least one of these things, then it may be all for nothing.

Just Cause 4 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release later this year on December 4. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

Below, you can read a bit more about the game courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Square Enix itself:

“Welcome to Solis, a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions. Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solis to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!”